A Hailey man was arraigned in Fifth District Court last week on a felony count of grand theft and a felony count of acquiring a bank card with the intent to defraud after allegedly stealing a debit card and using it to buy more than $5,200 worth of goods in Blaine County.
Carl Rudy Geissler, 42, was arrested Nov. 16 following a three-week investigation by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office. He faces an additional misdemeanor charge of possessing a non-controlled substance without a valid prescription.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John H. Lowder III, a Blaine County resident reported to the public safety facility in Hailey on Oct. 27 to report that their debit card had been stolen.
Lowder used the resident’s card transaction history along with surveillance video, store receipts and interviews with store employees to investigate a series of unauthorized purchases made between Sept. 21 and Nov. 16, he wrote. Over the course of the investigation, Lowder determined that Geissler had used the card to buy $170 worth of nitrous oxide at a Bellevue shop, $165 boots at a Hailey sporting goods store and just under $5,000 worth of other goods at more than a dozen local establishments, including three different grocery stores in Hailey and Ketchum and two different gas stations in Hailey, he wrote. Geissler was also allegedly seen wearing the boots in surveillance tape footage, Lowder wrote.
Geissler was arrested at his residence on Nov. 16. At that time, he was found to have “3 pills, one whole pill and two cut in half” on his person, which police identified as the muscle relaxer cyclobenzaprine, Lowder stated. The drug is not considered habit-forming but requires a prescription.
According to Lowder’s affidavit, Geissler allegedly admitted in an interview to finding the debit card in a grocery store parking lot, using it to buy the boots and nitrous gas and making other unauthorized transactions before the card was cancelled, Lowder wrote.
Geissler faces up to 14 years in state prison for grand theft and up to five years in state prison for illegally acquiring a bank card. He must not have contact with the original debit card holder as a condition of his release on Nov. 17, Judge Jennifer Haemmerle ruled. ￼
Commented