A Hailey man was arraigned in Fifth District Court last week on a felony count of grand theft and a felony count of acquiring a bank card with the intent to defraud after allegedly stealing a debit card and using it to buy more than $5,200 worth of goods in Blaine County.

Carl Rudy Geissler, 42, was arrested Nov. 16 following a three-week investigation by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office. He faces an additional misdemeanor charge of possessing a non-controlled substance without a valid prescription.

According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John H. Lowder III, a Blaine County resident reported to the public safety facility in Hailey on Oct. 27 to report that their debit card had been stolen.

