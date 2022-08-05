A Hailey resident is facing up to 20 years in state prison for allegedly injuring a household member in front of multiple children, a felony.

Lucio Maradona Diaz-Fernandez, 37, was arrested on July 30 for unlawfully using force against a household member and causing a “three-inch red mark” on their collarbone, according to a criminal complaint filed Aug. 1 by Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Fredback.

Children were apparently present during the alleged attack, doubling the maximum punishment for the offense from 10 years to 20 years in state prison.

ejones@mtexpress.com