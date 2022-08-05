A Hailey resident is facing up to 20 years in state prison for allegedly injuring a household member in front of multiple children, a felony.
Lucio Maradona Diaz-Fernandez, 37, was arrested on July 30 for unlawfully using force against a household member and causing a “three-inch red mark” on their collarbone, according to a criminal complaint filed Aug. 1 by Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Fredback.
Children were apparently present during the alleged attack, doubling the maximum punishment for the offense from 10 years to 20 years in state prison.
According to a police report filed by Hailey Police Officer Jose Luna, he was dispatched to an apartment complex in the Woodside area along with Bellevue Marshal Cpl. Mike Shelamer around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, for a report of domestic battery.
On scene, the alleged victim told the officers that Diaz-Fernandez had grabbed him or her, slapped them in the face and threw them to the ground earlier that day, Luna wrote. He or she also stated that the pattern of violence had happened “many times” before, according to the report.
“I observed a red mark by [the alleged victim’s] collarbone on the right side. The mark was approximately 3 inches long and an inch wide,” Luna stated.
Luna also wrote that he spoke to a juvenile in distress at the apartment. According to the report, the child verified the alleged victim’s claims, telling police that they witnessed Diaz-Fernandez get “on top of” the alleged victim and heard the alleged victim yell at Diaz-Fernandez “to stop, but [he] did not stop,” causing the alleged victim to scratch Diaz-Fernandez in self-defense. The child also indicated that Diaz-Fernandez had used violence against the alleged victim before, Luna stated.
Diaz-Fernandez denied initiating any violence, according to the police report, claiming instead that the alleged victim had used a mug to throw water at him and hit him on the head with the mug.
Luna observed scratch marks on Diaz-Fernandez’s chest consistent with the child’s report but “looked at Lucio’s head” and “did not observe any injuries,” he wrote.
At Diaz-Fernandez’s arraignment Monday, public defender Cheri Hicks asked for bond at $1,000, citing her client’s ties to the community and local employment. Interim Fifth District Magistrate Judge R. Ted Israel set bond at $2,500 and ordered a no-contact order protecting the alleged victim.
Diaz-Fernandez was placed on an immigration hold from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after his arrest, allowing ICE to potentially take custody of him, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office. He is due back in court the afternoon of Aug. 8 for a preliminary hearing to determine if his case should proceed in District Court as a felony. ￼
