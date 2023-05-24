Hailey residents Kerry and Karen Christiansen have entered guilty pleas to separate respective charges stemming from a drug raid in the Woodside subdivision last September.

Both Christiansens appeared in Fifth District Court for separate pre-trial hearings and entered the pleas through their attorneys.

Police say they seized an estimated $382,000 worth of cash and cocaine and numerous firearms at the couple’s home on Sept. 14. Early that morning, local and state law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the residence on the 1400 block of Woodside Boulevard and allegedly retrieved more than 4 pounds of cocaine, 19 rifles and handguns, large sums of cash and multiple boxes of ammunition from the home, according to an arrest affidavit from Blaine County Sheriff’s Detective Kerri Taylor.

