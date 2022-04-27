Hailey, county face lawsuit over Main Street injury accident

A jury is scheduled to decide next year whether the city of Hailey, Blaine County and the Idaho Transportation Department were negligent in maintaining a crosswalk at the southern end of Main Street in Hailey where a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a drunk driver last year.
Jurors will also be asked to determine whether a Hailey restaurant, a Hailey resident and 10 currently unnamed “John Doe” social hosts—also listed as defendants—wrongly served the driver alcohol before the collision, and whether the estate of the driver should pay punitive damages.
According to a civil complaint and demand for jury trial brought by Sarah Cardella, 43, and her husband, Jonathan Cardella, 45, the two were walking their dog in downtown Hailey around 8:30 p.m. on March 25, 2021. The Cardellas, part-time Hailey residents at the time, were headed west in the southern crosswalk at the intersection of Maple and Main streets when Hailey resident Stephen Begley, driving northbound on Main Street, drove his Subaru Outback into the crosswalk and struck Sarah Cardella “at a high rate of speed,” according to the original complaint filed by the Cardellas in Fifth District Court last October.
According to the lawsuit, the initial impact launched Cardella into the air, where she was struck a second time by Begley's windshield and a third time by the pavement. The impacts resulted in multiple fractures to her pelvis, spine and fibula, ruptured and torn ligaments in her knee, lacerations on her head that required staples, and a concussion, the complaint stated.
According to an incident report from Hailey Police Chief Steve England, Begley exited his vehicle, observed what had happened, returned to his car and took his own life by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His death was subsequently ruled a suicide by Blaine County Coroner Russ Mikel.
The police report further determined that Begley was talking on his cell phone at the time of the collision, and toxicology results from the Blaine County Coroner’s Office indicated that Begley had been driving with a blood-alcohol concentration level of .175, more than twice the .08 legal limit.
In the Cardellas’ original complaint, plaintiffs' attorney Steve Wieland argued that Begley acted with negligence by failing to yield to pedestrians, reduce his speed or honk, and acted with “willful and wanton or reckless misconduct" by driving under the influence.
“Begley’s actions were such that a trier of fact would find beyond reasonable doubt that he committed a felony,” Wieland stated. (In Idaho, a first-time DUI charge can be elevated to a felony if someone suffers severe bodily harm or disfigurement.)
Wieland wrote that Sarah Cardella suffered “permanent” disfigurement from her injuries, which required two reparative surgeries last year. Jonathan Cardella, while physically unharmed, has continued to suffer from post-traumatic stress, Wieland wrote.
According to their pleading, Sarah Cardella is seeking compensation for several personal injury damages, including past and future medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, and emotional distress. Jonathan Cardella is seeking compensation for emotional distress and loss of companionship.
The couple did not make any specific settlement demands in the lawsuit aside from recovering “reasonable attorney fees and court costs … no less than $500,000.” They hope to recoup economic and non-economic damages in an amount to be “shown by the evidence and proven” at a 12-person jury trial, Wieland stated.
A jury trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 11, 2023, in Hailey.
Suit draws on ‘dram shop,’ social-host laws
The Cardellas’ complaint accuses Dang Thai Cuisine & Sushi Bar of serving Begley sake “with an alcohol concentration of approximately 15%” and a Hailey resident of serving Begley “hard liquor” at their home prior to the accident.
In the suit, Wieland argues that the restaurant violated Idaho’s "dram shop" law, which can make bars and restaurants liable if they serve an “obviously intoxicated” person alcohol and that person goes on to cause death or injury. He also accuses the Hailey resident of violating Idaho’s “social host liability” law, which can make party organizers and gathering hosts responsible in similar circumstances. According to Wieland, both the restaurant and the Hailey resident "knew or ought to have reasonably known that Begley was intoxicated at the time they served him."
Through their respective attorneys, both parties rejected Wieland's claims.
The resident accused of serving Begley “hard liquor” responded to the Cardellas’ allegations in November through attorney W. Dustin Charters. In that document, Charters admitted that Begley consumed alcohol at the resident's home sometime after he visited Dang Thai and before the accident, but denied that the resident served Begley “hard liquor” or directly caused intoxication.
The plaintiffs’ injuries and damages “if any, were … caused by [their] own negligence or fault” and “the negligence or fault of other persons or entities,” Charters stated.
Attorney Hailee Elledge, representing Dang Thai, also filed a written response to the plaintiffs last November, admitting that the establishment had served “one glass” of sake to Begley but denying playing any kind of role in the incident or serving Begley when he was obviously intoxicated.
“Plaintiffs’ claims fail because the alleged harm was not caused by [Dang Thai],” Elledge stated. “Plaintiffs’ injuries or damages … are not the responsibility of [Dang Thai].”
A response to the plaintiffs from Begley’s estate followed in January. In that document, attorney Jennifer Brizee denied all allegations of negligence and reckless conduct and expressed a lack of knowledge of the circumstances leading up to the crash and Begley's death.
Brizee further stated that the collision was caused by “an unpredictable, improbable chain of events” for which Begley was not directly responsible. She argued that the suit should be dismissed with prejudice and the plaintiffs should “take nothing” as compensation, because they had failed to mitigate their own damages and "some or all” of their injuries had pre-existed the incident.
New allegations brought against city, county
In early February, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson allowed the Cardellas to amend their complaint to add four new defendants: the city of Hailey, Blaine County, the state of Idaho and a group of 10 "fictitious defendants"—as-yet-unidentified people—listed as “John Doe Social Hosts 1-10." (Complaints can be amended later on in the discovery process to include defendants’ real names.)
In a 36-page amended complaint and demand for jury trial, Wieland declared Begley the “sole proximate cause of the subject accident” but maintained that Dang Thai, the Hailey resident and the 10 "John Doe" hosts were at fault for serving Begley alcohol. Wieland used the comparative fault doctrine to assign additional blame to the city, county and state for failing to maintain the Main and Maple crosswalk and warn the average citizen of its alleged danger.
Wieland also alleged negligence in the city's planning of the intersection and claimed that the jurisdictions had not properly marked the crosswalk in question with “solid white lines … not less than 6 inches” across, as required by Idaho statute.
“Northbound drivers on Main Street coming around the curve toward the intersection at Maple Street … have a very poor sight line to the intersection. Furthermore, there is no stoplight at the intersection and there is grossly insufficient illumination of the crosswalk,” he stated. “Still further, the crosswalk in which Ms. Cardella was struck is not appropriately marked, with crosswalk lines that long ago largely disappeared.”
On March 10, attorney Michael Elia, representing Hailey and Blaine County, responded to the plaintiffs' new allegations, denying Wieland’s claims of a “poor sight line, lack of warning of crosswalk, sub-par illumination and marking” at the intersection and claims that it was a “well-known hazard to the governmental entities responsible for it.”
Elia also wrote that the Cardellas were not entitled to financial compensation because the city and county could not prove that the Cardellas were within a “zone of danger,” as claimed, nor could they verify the “lawfulness of the manner in which plaintiffs allege they were crossing the street."
As of Tuesday, Bren Mollerup, who was appointed special deputy attorney general to represent the state in the lawsuit, had not filed a response to the plaintiffs' amended complaint.
Crosswalk identified as a priority for city
The Main and Maple intersection has been on the radar of Hailey officials since at least early 2020. In May of that year, Hailey City Councilwoman Heidi Husbands expressed concern about the intersection’s lack of a stoplight during council meetings, writing in an email to the Express after one meeting that she was worried about the Blaine Manor development blocking views for northbound drivers as they rounded the bend in the road.
“I am concerned that with no light on Maple Street, cars attempting to turn south is an accident waiting to happen, especially because of the sight line around the curve,” Husbands wrote.
In April 2021—at a community meeting following the collision—Hailey Public Works Director Brian Yeager suggested removing the southern crosswalk to focus pedestrian use on the northern crosswalk and avoid desensitizing drivers with excess striping. Those goals were accomplished last summer, when the southern crosswalk was removed and the remaining northbound crosswalk was repainted during the Idaho Transportation Department’s $3.4 million Main Street reconstruction and repaving project, Yeager said.
The intersection could see improvements as soon as this summer. Yeager said that installing a “RRFB”—a pedestrian-activated “rectangular rapid flashing beacon” sign, such as the one at Main and Myrtle—was impossible one year ago because the ITD was “trying to limit the number of flashing beacons" at the time. However, Yeager told the Express that a recent change of staff has made the department "more receptive" to encroachment permit applications, which is the first step cities must take before they can install an RRFB.
Yeager added that Hailey would pay for the new beacon using capital-improvement funds if the encroachment permit process is successful. The cost is estimated at $15,000 to $20,000.
“My hope is to get one installed this year,” he said Monday.
