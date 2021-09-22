A Gooding man is facing two felony and two misdemeanor drug charges following a traffic stop in Ketchum last week.
Justin Thomas Ray Kolsen, 43, was pulled over by Blaine County Sheriff deputies the evening of Sept. 13 at the intersection of state Highway 75 and Serenade Lane. He was subsequently arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of psilocybin mushrooms with the intent to deliver, misdemeanor possession of marijuana of less than 3 ounces and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Walter Todd, Todd was patrolling northbound on Highway 75 around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 when he observed a southbound white 2006 Chevy Trailblazer traveling 9 mph over the posted speed limit with its passenger-side headlight out. Todd initiated a traffic stop based on the vehicle’s headlight and speed, made contact with Kolsen and observed a “pipe containing a burnt residue” and a “vape pen with a green cartridge in the center console,” he wrote in his affidavit.
Kolsen allegedly admitted to Todd that the vape pen contained THC and Todd said he would not arrest Kolsen “if the marijuana was all he had,” according to the affidavit. Kolsen proceeded to tell Todd that that a friend who had been riding in his vehicle earlier was under the influence of mushrooms and may have left some of the substance behind, according to the affidavit.
“Kolsen told me he did not remember seeing his friend grab the container when he left,” Todd wrote. “I told Kolsen he should not be letting people with drugs inside his vehicle.”
Two more officers arrived to search Kolsen’s SUV and recovered a meth pipe in the driver’s side floorboard as well as a “small black baggie containing a rock of methamphetamine” inside Kolsen’s backpack, according to the probable-cause affidavit. Kolsen allegedly denied the pipe was his, stated that he had not smoked meth for about one month and “denied knowing what [the meth rock] was and asked if it was his friend’s mushrooms,” the affidavit continued.
A full vehicle search yielded about 1.5 ounces of marijuana, three bags of mushrooms weighing 11 grams, one 9-gram rock of methamphetamine, three pipes, a THC vape pen, two cellphones, two torches, multiple cans of butane and empty baggies, according to the affidavit.
After being placed under arrest, Kolsen allegedly admitted that the marijuana and mushrooms were his and that he had sold his friend a bag of mushrooms, Todd wrote.
“I am taking ownership now. The pot and mushrooms are mine but the dope [meth] is not,” Kolsen allegedly told Todd at the time of his arrest. Kolsen later informed Todd that the mushrooms were psilocybin mushrooms while being booked at the Blaine County Jail, Todd wrote.
Kolsen was formally charged on Sept. 14, at which point he remained in custody on a $5,000 bond.
In Idaho, a conviction for possessing psychoactive mushrooms with the intent to deliver carries a prison sentence of up to life, a fine up to $25,000 or both. A conviction for possession of methamphetamine carries a prison sentence of up to seven years, a fine up to $15,000 or both.
