A Georgia woman has been sentenced to three years probation for felony joyriding following a plea agreement reached in January that dismissed a second felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Kristen Zalak, 38, was initially charged with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent—joyriding—and possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamines—after reporting a missing child to the Ketchum Division of the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 9.
According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Zalak was reporting her 11-year-old son missing in Custer County to the Sheriff’s Office when the vehicle Zalak was driving—a 2020 Toyota Corolla—was found to be reported stolen from Reno, Nev., prompting the arrest for driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The child was later found safe.
During an inventory of the vehicle, officers found methamphetamines in Zalak’s purse, prompting the second felony charge, which was later dismissed through an amended criminal complaint filed Jan. 4, the same day that Zalak pleaded guilty to the joyriding offense.
In addition to the probation time, Zalak was ordered to pay $1,000 in fines and additional fees for court costs and drug testing and ordered to complete a level one outpatient treatment program.
Zalak still faces a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment in Custer County, following a failure to appear for her arraignment in that case on Sept. 28, which prompted a warrant for her arrest. A special term of her probation in the Blaine County case is that she report to Custer County within 30 days of her sentencing on March 29.
