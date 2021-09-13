A four-vehicle collision at the junction of U.S. Highway 20 and state Highway 75 sent two men to the hospital shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
A crash scene investigation by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office determined that 45-year-old Milton Paul Blackburn of Nampa was driving a 2007 Honda Pilot westbound on Highway 20 with a juvenile female passenger. Blackburn stopped at the intersection Highway 75 intersection and proceeded through but failed to yield to a southbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 62-year-old Hailey resident Benjamin Gomez, who was traveling with passenger Alma Carrillo-Gomez, 54, also of Hailey.
The Pilot impacted the Silverado’s rear driver-side quarter panel, causing the Silverado to spin, cross the center line and collide with a northbound 2011 Ford Taurus being driven by 34-year-old Gannett resident Sean Kent Seely, who was traveling with a juvenile female passenger. While spinning, the Silverado’s passenger-side door broke open and ejected Carrillo-Gomez into the roadway.
The Silverado continued to spin and collided with a northbound 2019 grey Chevrolet Blazer driven by 75-year-old Kenneth Elliot Schultz of Castle Pines, Colorado. Schultz was traveling with passenger Deborah Frances Schultz, 70, of Aurora, Colorado.
All four vehicles received substantial damage and were towed from the scene. Of all eight individuals involved in the crash, only Benjamin Gomez and Alma Carrillo-Gomez were transported to Wood River Medical Center. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
Blackburn was subsequently cited with failure to yield.
The Idaho Transportation Department, which has jurisdiction over any safety improvements at the accident-prone intersection, plans to install a rural intersection conflict warning system in 2025. The system would place flashing signs along northbound-southbound lanes that would activate upon sensing east-west traffic.
Aside from the new technology, ITD does not have any additional studies or projects planned for the area.
