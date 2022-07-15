Federal investigators released documents this week outlining the circumstances of a fatal plane crash in the Frank Church Wilderness that claimed the lives of a former Hailey resident and his teenage son on June 26.
According to a press release from the Valley County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Lewiston resident Neal Richard Humphrey was flying a single-engine, fixed-wing Piper PA-20 plane with his 16-year-old son, Cooper Layne Humphrey, as a passenger, when the plane crashed into a steep hillside around 8 p.m.
Humphrey and his son died of blunt-force trauma, Valley County Coroner Scott Carver ruled.
The pair had taken off from the Lower Loon Airstrip along the Middle Fork of the Salmon River around 7:45 p.m. that evening and were en route to the Johnson Creek Airport in Yellow Pine, about a 34-mile trip west, the sheriff’s Office said.
The Idaho Division of Aeronautics reported the overdue aircraft to the sheriff’s office the following morning, on June 27, the office stated.
Valley County Chief Deputy Dave Stambaugh told the Express that a Forest Service pilot was dispatched to the Lower Loon area following the missing-plane report. The pilot spotted “a small fire at the crash scene” in steep terrain with significant wreckage and no apparent survivors shortly before noon on June 27, the sheriff’s office said.
On June 28, the fire was extinguished by Forest Service personnel and two sheriff’s office deputies were able to land at the site in a Blackhawk helicopter with a crew from the Idaho Air National Guard out of Boise. Using a cable hoist system, the deputies and Air National Guard crew successfully recovered the bodies, according to the press release.
“This didn’t turn out the way we wanted, but all your efforts made it possible to locate and return these two to their families. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of the deceased,” the Idaho Division of Aeronautics stated on June 30.
According to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, Humphrey and his son were camping out Johnson Creek with a friend and flew to Lower Loon Creek Airstrip outside Challis earlier on June 26. However, due to the high-density altitude on June 26—that is, adverse air-density conditions due to high humidity and high temperatures that can reduce aircraft lift and thrust, according to the Federal Aviation Administration—Humphrey and his son waited to return to Johnson Creek until later in the evening.
The friend “observed the accident airplane depart to the north, climb and then turn back toward the runway about 7:30 p.m.,” the NTSB report states. “He last observed the accident airplane on a southbound heading. Shortly after departing from [Lower Loon], he observed smoke, which he believed to be a small ground fire.”
Humphrey’s friend refueled in McCall, and he flew to Johnson Creek to wait for Humphrey and his son, but the pair never arrived, the report states. The friend then reported the aircraft as missing.
Further investigation revealed that the plane crashed about 1.5 miles north of the Lower Loon airstrip on a southerly heading.
“The main wreckage came to rest upright about 30 feet below the first identified point of impact and was mostly consumed by fire … The wreckage was recovered to a secure location for further examination,” the NTSB stated.
According to reporting from the Lewiston Tribune, Humphrey was employed at Gustin Aviation, an aircraft maintenance company in Lewiston, and was a “skilled pilot and a well-liked person.” He lived in Hailey until 2021, according to property records.
The NTSB is a federal agency responsible for investigating all civil aviation accidents in the U.S., as well as bridge failures, highway crashes and ship and marine accidents. ￼
Commented