A female passenger was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after a rock flew through the windshield of the truck she was traveling in on U.S. Highway 26, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 26 and Ranch Road near Carey around 3:10 p.m. on May 12. The rock “fell off a gravel truck driving eastbound in the opposite lane,” shattered the windshield and struck Alexis Ann Krupa, 24, of Sterling, Virginia, in the right shoulder, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday press release.
Krupa was traveling in a blue 2019 Dodge Ram truck driven by Daniel Robert Wallace, 22, also of Sterling, Virginia. She was transported to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center by ground ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The Dodge was undamaged enough to be driven from the scene.
Idaho statute aims to preclude such incidents. Any vehicle operating on a paved public highway with a “load of dirt, sand or gravel susceptible to being dropped, spilled, leaked or otherwise escaping” must be fully covered or otherwise secured with six feet of freeboard, according to the law. ￼
