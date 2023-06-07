Flying Heart

A judge has instructed Blaine County to build two designated parking areas for the public to access the Big Wood River in the Flying Heart subdivision. The Flying Heart Ranch Owners Association may tow vehicles parked on the road or in the lot after dark.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Flying Heart Ranch Owners’ Association sued Blaine County on May 19 over the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office’s apparent refusal to tow vehicles from two proposed parking lots along Aspen Lakes Drive north of Hailey, reigniting a four-year-long legal battle with the county.

The parking lots were planned as part of a settlement agreement reached between Blaine County and the HOA in January. Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson upheld the settlement agreement that same month, putting to rest the long-standing lawsuit that Blaine County filed against the HOA in 2019 over its “no parking” signs posted on the right-of-way in the neighborhood.

According to the settlement agreement, the new 100-foot parking lots will be located adjacent to the public easements along the Big Wood River. One will be built at 194 Aspen Lakes Drive, and the other on the east side of the road between 149 and 153 Aspen Lakes Drive.

ejones@mtexpress.com