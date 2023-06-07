The Flying Heart Ranch Owners’ Association sued Blaine County on May 19 over the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office’s apparent refusal to tow vehicles from two proposed parking lots along Aspen Lakes Drive north of Hailey, reigniting a four-year-long legal battle with the county.
The parking lots were planned as part of a settlement agreement reached between Blaine County and the HOA in January. Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson upheld the settlement agreement that same month, putting to rest the long-standing lawsuit that Blaine County filed against the HOA in 2019 over its “no parking” signs posted on the right-of-way in the neighborhood.
According to the settlement agreement, the new 100-foot parking lots will be located adjacent to the public easements along the Big Wood River. One will be built at 194 Aspen Lakes Drive, and the other on the east side of the road between 149 and 153 Aspen Lakes Drive.
The agreement also lists several rules governing when and how the public can use the parking lots in the future. Each lot will have room for eight cars, for example—no delivery trucks, large vans or other commercial vehicles are allowed—and must only be used from sunrise to sundown and to access the river.
The agreement further grants the BCSO the authority to reprimand anyone parked outside of the designated parking areas and call a towing company if necessary.
In the May 19 complaint, Flying Heart HOA attorneys Gary Slette and Ed Lawson asked for assurance that the Sheriff would enforce the parking restrictions and a “permanent injunction ordering that the Sheriff comply with [Williamson’s] judgment and enforce the terms of the settlement agreement.”
“Such a declaration is appropriate at this time so that the parties may proceed with constructing the Designated Parking Areas in the Project with the assurance that the County and Sheriff will comply with their contractual obligation and enforce the parking restrictions contained in the Settlement Agreement,” Slette and Lawson stated.
According to the complaint, HOA president D. Thomas Mistick and board member Terry Creighton met with BCSO Chief Deputy Will Fruehling on April 13 “to discuss how the Association could work with the Sheriff regarding enforcement of the parking restrictions ... pursuant to the Settlement Agreement.”
During the meeting, the complaint states, Fruehling said “that the Sheriff [Steve Harkins] was declining to enter the Project to enforce the parking restrictions contained in the Settlement Agreement,” and that he himself “had never spoken to the County attorneys about the litigation, the Judgment, the Settlement Agreement, or the Sheriff’s obligation to enforce the terms.”
The complaint states that on April 17, Fruehling “re-confirmed via email that the Sheriff did not intend to enforce the terms of the Settlement Agreement by stating that ‘there is no state code or county ordinance that gives law enforcement the authority to tow cars from private property.’”
“Thereafter, on April 27, 2023, Mistick hand delivered a Notice of Default to the Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, addressed to attorney Timothy Graves,” Slette and Lawson wrote in the complaint. The default needed to be cured within 10 days or the HOA would take the case to Fifth District Court, they said.
“Despite the clear demand made in the Notice of Default, the County failed to even respond, thereby failing to cure the default,” Slette and Lawson wrote.
On May 8, according to the plaintiffs, county attorney Preston Carter stated in an email that he did not “see a violation of the settlement agreement here” and that the parties should “address any enforcement issues if/when they arise.”
Both Graves and Fruehling said they were unable to comment on the matter.
Signs sparked initial lawsuit
The “No Parking” signs were a major point of contention in the original 2019 lawsuit, in which the county argued that the HOA had tried to illegally privatize the county’s public easement parallel to the bank of the Big Wood River along with two pedestrian easements to get there from Aspen Lakes Drive—one of which cuts through a lot owned by actress Demi Moore.
In August 2020, Williamson ruled in favor of the county, confirming that the public could continue to use the access easements and park along Aspen Lakes Drive. But according to the HOA, Williamson’s ruling opened up “unfettered” access to the neighborhood, and nonresidents continued to litter, trespass and leave dog poop on private land. In November 2020, Williamson concluded that a trial would be needed “to determine the size and location of a parking area or areas.” At the trial, he said he would hear arguments “to support as much or as little of a [parking] area reasonably necessary for the proper enjoyment of the easement.”
Last April, Moore intervened in the case by filing a complaint in which she claimed that the Flying Heart HOA had failed to notify her about the plan to build the southern parking lot next to her property. The proposed lot, she said, would “sacrifice” her property value and infringe on her privacy.
“Privacy is a significant concern for me and one reason I chose Flying Heart Ranch to purchase property,” she stated in a personal declaration.
Through her attorney, Joshua Stanek, Moore asked Williamson to declare Aspen Lakes Drive a private road “not available for vehicular parking by the general public.” She also asked for a permanent ban “restraining Blaine County and all others acting in concert with it” from building any parking lots in the neighborhood.
Williamson, however, dismissed Moore’s appeal on Jan. 24. That same month, the settlement agreement stipulated that the HOA’s “no parking” signs can stay, but must be accompanied by aluminum signs with Blaine County logos that ask visitors to “please respect private property and stay on the trail.” ￼
Commented