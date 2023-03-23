IDaho Senate

The Senate in session at the Idaho Capitol on April 6, 2021.

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will have the final say on whether the state adds the firing squad as an alternative method of execution.

On Monday, the Idaho Senate voted 24-11 to pass House Bill 186, which adds the firing squad as an alternative method of execution when lethal injection is unavailable. 

Lethal injection is currently the only allowable method of execution in Idaho. But the state has been unable to carry out the scheduled execution of Gerald Pizzuto Jr., who was convicted of murdering two people outside of McCall in 1985.