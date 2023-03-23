Idaho Gov. Brad Little will have the final say on whether the state adds the firing squad as an alternative method of execution.
On Monday, the Idaho Senate voted 24-11 to pass House Bill 186, which adds the firing squad as an alternative method of execution when lethal injection is unavailable.
Lethal injection is currently the only allowable method of execution in Idaho. But the state has been unable to carry out the scheduled execution of Gerald Pizzuto Jr., who was convicted of murdering two people outside of McCall in 1985.
Idaho Department of Correction officials have been unable to obtain the chemical pentobarbital to carry out lethal injection, deputy attorney general LaMont Anderson told legislators earlier this month.
The Idaho House of Representatives has already voted 50-15 to pass House Bill 186, which means the bill heads to Little next. Once it reaches his desk, Little may sign the bill into law, allow the bill to become law without his signature or veto it.
The state had previously scheduled Pizzuto’s execution for Dec. 15 and March 23. However, on March 9, District Judge B. Lynn Winmill granted a stay of execution after state officials were once again unable to obtain chemicals to carry out a lethal injection, Idaho Reports reported.
House Bill 186 is written so that the firing squad would be added as a method of execution effective July 1, if the bill is passed into law.
