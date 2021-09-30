State and federal investigators are still offering up to $10,000 to any individual who comes forward with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist responsible for the fire that destroyed Hailey’s Croy Street Exchange Building on March 16.
The $10,000 reward consists of a $5,000 contribution from the Idaho Arson Award program and a $5,000 contribution from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl told the Express this week that the investigation is still ongoing.
“Unfortunately, no additional leads have been developed and is still an open case,” he said.
The commercial building at the corner of River and Croy streets, which was slated to become workforce housing, went up in flames in the early morning of March 16. It was empty at the time. The building had housed roughly half a dozen tenants as of last November, according to co-owner Michelle Stennett, a state senator from Ketchum, but tenants were instructed in a letter dated Dec. 31 to vacate the property by Jan. 30. Architectural renderings would have been presented to the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission in a design-review hearing on April 5.
Crews from the Hailey Fire Department, Bellevue Fire Department and Wood River Fire and Rescue were called to the blaze shortly after 5 a.m. the morning of the fire, as the Idaho Mountain Express previously reported. At 5:15 a.m., Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge established command of the incident. A minute later, Wood River Engine 611 began fighting the fire at the northwest corner of the building. But by 5:20 a.m., a portion of the structure had collapsed—and by the morning commute that day, it had been reduced to rubble.
“Fires like these are really devastating,” Baledge told reporters when the reward was first announced in April. “We need to find the person that did this and make sure they’re not in a position where they can harm other people and harm other businesses.”
Commented