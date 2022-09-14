A Hailey man was sentenced on Aug. 15 to six months in jail and 10 years on probation for his second felony conviction of driving under the influence in the past five years.
Ryan D. Bronson, 43, was arrested near the Main and Pine intersection in Bellevue around 7 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2022, after a fellow motorist driving in front of him called in that Bronson had “almost hit three cars,” according to a police report filed by Bellevue Deputy Marshal Thomas Linton.
Linton pursued Bronson’s Ford truck and found the man weaving on Main Street, crossing the fog line and “following less than a car length behind the vehicle in front of him,” Linton wrote.
When the officer made contact with Bronson, he noticed that Bronson had “trouble retrieving his driver’s license,” showed poor motor skills and displayed a “dazed/confused look on his face.”
Bronson declined a breathalyzer test and field-sobriety tests, Linton stated, but a blood draw taken at St. Luke’s Wood River later in the evening revealed that he had been driving with an alcohol-concentration level above the .08 limit.
Bronson told police that he decided to drive while intoxicated because he had been locked out of his trailer in Twin Falls, where he planned to “sleep it [the alcohol] off,” according to Linton’s report.
On Aug. 15, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson sentenced Bronson to a total not-to-exceed sentence of 10 years, with five years in prison followed by a five-year indeterminate period in custody.
Williamson suspended that sentence, however, and instead placed Bronson on 10 years of supervised probation. The judge also ordered Bronson spend 176 days in the county jail and attend intensive outpatient treatment for substance abuse after his release.
Bronson’s sentence carries an additional $5,000 fine, with $3,000 suspended; a one-year driver’s license suspension; and $390 in court and law-enforcement fees. After his license suspension expires, Bronson must also install a breathalyzer interlock ignition device in his vehicle and spend the next four years with restricted driving privileges, Williamson ruled.
As a term and condition of his probation, he must not purchase alcohol or enter bars.
Bronson has five previous DUI convictions, including a felony conviction in Blaine County from January 2017.
During sentencing, Bronson told the court about his struggles with work and family but stressed his commitment to keeping the roads safe. ￼
