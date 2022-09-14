Ryan D. Bronson

A Hailey man was sentenced on Aug. 15 to six months in jail and 10 years on probation for his second felony conviction of driving under the influence in the past five years.

Ryan D. Bronson, 43, was arrested near the Main and Pine intersection in Bellevue around 7 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2022, after a fellow motorist driving in front of him called in that Bronson had “almost hit three cars,” according to a police report filed by Bellevue Deputy Marshal Thomas Linton.

Linton pursued Bronson’s Ford truck and found the man weaving on Main Street, crossing the fog line and “following less than a car length behind the vehicle in front of him,” Linton wrote.

