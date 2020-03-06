A Ketchum woman was sentenced to six months’ probation and ordered to complete 40 hours of community service and pay a $500 fine after taking an Alford plea to a misdemeanor battery charge on Feb. 25.
Under the Alford plea, Jeanne Lee Smith, 47, did not admit to the charges, but fearing more severe penalties if convicted, entered a plea of guilty.
Smith was initially charged with both a felony domestic battery charge and a misdemeanor battery charge on Aug. 31, 2019, after officers with the Ketchum Police Department responded to a call from Smith’s husband for assistance. The husband reported that his wife became hostile after he picked her up from Lefty’s Bar and Grill, punching him several times on the drive home.
According to court documents, the misdemeanor and felony charges were both dismissed by the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Feb. 25, and a separate case was filed by the prosecutor the same day, charging Smith with a lesser battery offense. Smith pleaded guilty and was sentenced the same day.
Commented