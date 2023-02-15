A Hailey man is facing up to 35 years in prison for allegedly attacking a woman at a residence on Feb. 4, resulting in several broken bones, according to court documents obtained by the Express.

Brian Cameron Galbraith, 48, is facing charges of felony attempted strangulation and felony domestic battery in front of children, Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Fredback stated in a Feb. 5 criminal complaint. Galbraith is also facing a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a telecommunications line for allegedly preventing the alleged victim from accessing her cell phone to call 911.

Galbraith’s alleged attack on Feb. 4 resulted in numerous “traumatic” injuries to the woman, including a broken jaw, broken arm and broken teeth, Fredback stated. Galbraith apparently left Blaine County and was taken into custody on Feb. 6 at a residence in Eagle, arrest paperwork filed by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office indicates.

