A Hailey man is facing up to 35 years in prison for allegedly attacking a woman at a residence on Feb. 4, resulting in several broken bones, according to court documents obtained by the Express.
Brian Cameron Galbraith, 48, is facing charges of felony attempted strangulation and felony domestic battery in front of children, Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Fredback stated in a Feb. 5 criminal complaint. Galbraith is also facing a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a telecommunications line for allegedly preventing the alleged victim from accessing her cell phone to call 911.
Galbraith’s alleged attack on Feb. 4 resulted in numerous “traumatic” injuries to the woman, including a broken jaw, broken arm and broken teeth, Fredback stated. Galbraith apparently left Blaine County and was taken into custody on Feb. 6 at a residence in Eagle, arrest paperwork filed by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office indicates.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit submitted by Blaine County Deputy Dallas Faile, two minors in the house reported seeing Galbraith grab the alleged victim by the neck, slam her onto a concrete floor in the garage, choke her, strike her and stomp on her face the evening of Feb. 4.
One child “tried to pull” Galbraith away from the alleged victim “but was unsuccessful,” Faile stated. Both children “tried to call 911 from their iPad tablets” but were also unsuccessful, he wrote.
The police report states that the alleged victim “got herself and [the children] into a car and drove to” the emergency room at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center. Upon her arrival, hospital staff called 911 to report a domestic assault, Faile stated.
At the hospital, Faile found the woman bruised and bleeding, his report said.
According to the police report, the alleged victim recalled knocking over a stool in the living room during an argument with Galbraith, causing him “to explode and attack her.” She told police that he then “grabbed her by the neck, threw her into a car and slammed her down onto the concrete floor in the garage,” cutting off her airway in the process, Faile wrote.
The woman said she attempted to retrieve her cell phone and asked Galbraith for her car keys after the attack, telling him she was hurt, according to Faile’s report. Galbraith allegedly told her that she “was not hurt” and that she was “not going anywhere,” Faile stated.
The alleged victim’s account was confirmed by the two minors who witnessed the incident, Faile wrote. One child told the officer that they saw Galbraith “stomp on the [alleged victim’s] face with his foot as she was lying on the floor,” causing blood to spread “all over the ground.” Another child said they feared for their safety after witnessing Galbraith choke the alleged victim, he wrote.
“Both children informed me that Brian had numerous firearms within the garage and his vehicle,” Faile stated.
Around 10:10 p.m., the officer said he went with several deputies to the residence in north Hailey in an attempt to locate Galbraith but “found the home to be empty.”
“I looked through the window near the front door and saw a bunched-up rug with blood spatter around the floor,” Faile wrote.
The “disturbed rug with blood spatter” and other blood marks were photographed as evidence the following day, Faile wrote.
Galbraith was jailed on $100,000 bond in Ada County, which he posted on Feb. 7, court records show. At his arraignment in Hailey on Feb. 9, Fifth District Magistrate Judge Jennifer Haemmerle entered a no-contact order barring Galbraith from contacting the alleged victim and the two minors.
At the request of Fredback, Haemmerle ruled that Galbraith must surrender all firearms to law enforcement during the civil standby process—that is, while he returns to his residence to collect personal items under police supervision. Haemmerle also noted that Galbraith’s application for a public defender would be unsuccessful because he didn’t meet the income criteria.
Galbraith is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at which time the prosecution must present sufficient evidence for the felony charges to proceed to District Court. ￼
Commented