A Boise-based talent acquisition firm must pay $125,000 to a Hailey resident as part of a settlement agreement drafted by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the resident, a former employee of the firm, a federal judge ruled last month.
Plaintiff Felicia Bauer and the commission filed a disability discrimination and retaliation lawsuit against Jivaro Professional Headhunters in U.S. District Court in September 2020, according to court documents.
Bauer's complaint and demand for jury trial written by her defense attorney, James Ruchti, states that Bauer was hired as a senior technical recruiter to work at Jivaro's former Hailey branch at 117 N. River St. in April 2018.
Ruchti's complaint alleges that Bauer was unlawfully fired four months later, in October 2018, following hospitalization due to a mental or psychological disability.
The complaint goes on to state that Bauer reported Jivaro to the EEOC for discrimination in early February 2019, to which Jivaro responded by filing a retaliatory lawsuit claiming that Bauer had defamed the company and breached her contract.
Tensions between parties apparently peaked in April 2020, when Jivaro allegedly provided “a negative job reference to a potential employer of Ms. Bauer” with “false and misleading information about Ms. Bauer’s employment history at Jivaro and the circumstances leading to her discharge,” Ruchti wrote.
“The effect of the practices complained of above [discharge and retaliation] has been to deprive Bauer of equal employment opportunities and otherwise adversely affect her status as an employee for having a disability and for participating in activity protected by the ADA [filing the discrimination charge],” Ruchti stated in his complaint.
Jivaro answered the complaint through its attorney, Michael Pogue, with an assertion that it had merely provided the Ketchum Police Department—with whom Bauer had applied for a job—with an accurate reference. The company had provided the police department with its termination letter to Bauer due to its "civic duty to disclose any employment information relating to Ms. Bauer and her potential employment in the high-pressure environment ... that could involve life or death situations," Pogue stated.
U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill sided with the plaintiffs' charges of unfair conduct and upheld Ruchti's suggested $125,000 settlement payment on June 9, according to the Public Access to Court Electronic Records database.
The monetary award to Bauer constituted “appropriate back pay with interest” and compensation for emotional distress, Richti stated.
Jivaro also must hire an ADA consultant, according to the plaintiff's settlement agreement that Winmill approved. The EEOC will additionally monitor Jivaro for compliance with ADA and anti-retaliation laws over the next five years under the terms of the consent decree.
“This employer acted callously towards an employee who needed accommodation and took extraordinary measures to punish her for asserting her rights,” EEOC Senior Trial Attorney Teri Healy said in a statement. “The EEOC will vigorously defend employees to protect their right to report discrimination without fear that their employer will act vindictively.”
Commented