A father and son visiting the Wood River Valley last weekend allegedly beat a local man and stole about $24,000 worth of wristwatches and firearms from his residence on Thursday night, netting the pair two felony counts of grand theft and up to 14 years in state prison each.
According to a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bradley Mecham, officers were dispatched to a residence in the Greenhorn subdivision for a report of a battery at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Friday, April 7.
Mecham stated in the report that he and BCSO Detective John Lowder met the homeowner outside and found the man “limping," with blood on “his nose and right side of his head” and on his clothing.
“[His] injuries were a cut to his nose, possibly a broken nose, bruising to his right ear area and right side of the head, cut on the right side of the head, and [he] was complaining of possible ear damage,” Mecham stated.
The injured homeowner reported that 63-year-old Denton Coetzee, of Coos Bay, Oregon, and 24-year-old Ian Coetzee, of Felton, California, had accompanied him to a Ketchum restaurant and bar on Thursday evening, where the group caught up over “multiple drinks." The party then returned to the Greenhorn residence after dinner and “were all talking and having a good time” when an argument began and Ian allegedly started pushing the homeowner.
At that point, Denton Coetzee allegedly joined his son in the physical confrontation, prompting the homeowner to ask both father and son to leave, Mecham wrote. When the Coetzees allegedly ignored his request, the man told police that he ran upstairs.
“[The homeowner] stated Ian and Denton followed him upstairs and jumped him outside his room. [He] said he was trying to get away from them and returned down the stairs to the living room where Denton picked up a recurve bow sitting on a table" and struck him with it, the police report states.
The homeowner told police that father and son “continued to beat him” until he managed to escape from his home “out a side door” and hide “behind the fireplace chimney until [the pair] drove away in their rental vehicle.”
The homeowner reentered the home and called 911, declining medical treatment when an ambulance arrived, according to the police report.
Denton Coetzee was arrested that same night for misdemeanor DUI. Upon his arrest, police recovered six firearms from the rental vehicle, Mecham stated, apparently unaware that Denton and his son had allegedly stolen the weapons.
Officers were called back to the Greenhorn residence at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Mecham reported, after the homeowner said that the Coetzees had taken at least six high-value guns and three wristwatches while he was hiding outside. The guns—"five pistols and at least one rifle," Mecham wrote—were valued around $15,000. The watches—a Panerai watch, an Apple Watch and a Luminox watch—totaled $9,000 in value, Mecham stated.
“[The homeowner] stated that he pulled up his Ring camera on his cell phone and he observed Ian and Denton removing guns from his home prior to leaving the residence in the rental vehicle," Mecham wrote.
Around 12:20 p.m., Mecham stated that he and Lowder were notified that Denton’s rental vehicle had been checked back into Friedman Memorial Airport. The pair of officers found Denton and Ian “sitting in the northwest corner of the secured area” around 2:20 p.m. and confronted them about the missing goods, according to the police report.
“In interviewing them … they stated they did not steal anything, and that [the homeowner] placed the weapons in the rental vehicle,” Mecham stated. “I asked Denton if he minded if I searched his bags for the items.”
Inside Denton’s bag, Mecham allegedly found a Luminox watch and marijuana. Around the same time, Ian was “seen moving his hands around behind his back and playing with his coat,” prompting Mecham to move the coat off the bench and discover another watch, the report states.
“Under the coat I located the Panerai watch sitting on the bench," Mecham stated. "At this time, Denton and Ian were place under arrest for possession of stolen property and aggravated battery."
Both men were subsequently charged with misdemeanor battery for the alleged beating. Prosecutor Matt Fredback was unable to comment on why the battery was charged as a misdemeanor as opposed to a felony, as the investigation is still ongoing.
On Monday afternoon, both Coetzees appeared for their initial arraignments in Fifth District Court via a Zoom camera set up in the Blaine County Detention Center.
Fredback outlined both of their criminal history. Denton was on probation for a battery conviction, Fredback said—an assertion which Denton denied—and Ian was facing several “very serious” recent charges stemming from a November incident in Santa Cruz County, including false imprisonment, felony assault with a firearm, three counts of sodomy with a child under 18, and assault with a deadly weapon with bodily injury.
Ian Coetzee stated that he had no prior felony convictions and denied involvement in last week’s incident.
"These are all pending allegations," he told Judge Ned Williamson.
Williamson set Denton’s bond at $20,000 and said his application for a public defender would be denied because he didn’t meet the income criteria. The judge next set Ian’s bond at $150,000, due to his substantial criminal charges, and assigned Ian to the public defender’s office, ruling that he must not possess any firearms if he bonds out of jail.
The judge gave Denton and Ian the chance to assert any ties to the community and make an argument for lower bail, but advised them that it may be in their best interests not to speak. Both chose to speak—Denton describing the alleged victim as a “friend of more than 25 years” who was “like a brother” and himself as a South African native, a father to three and a grandfather with ties to Boise and Idaho Falls.
Ian Coetzee described himself as a “good kid” and asked Williamson for lower bond.
“If you could do a little less than that—I’m not a bad kid, I’m not a criminal and I’m not a bad person,” Ian Coetzee said.
Both men must keep 300 feet away from the alleged victim and not email, text or have any social media contact with him, Williamson ruled. They are due back in court for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. on April 18, at which point Judge Daniel Dolan must determine if there is sufficient evidence to bind the case over to District Court.
