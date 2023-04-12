A father and son visiting the Wood River Valley last weekend allegedly beat a local man and stole about $24,000 worth of wristwatches and firearms from his residence on Thursday night, netting the pair two felony counts of grand theft and up to 14 years in state prison each.

According to a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bradley Mecham, officers were dispatched to a residence in the Greenhorn subdivision for a report of a battery at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Friday, April 7.

Mecham stated in the report that he and BCSO Detective John Lowder met the homeowner outside and found the man “limping," with blood on “his nose and right side of his head” and on his clothing.

Correction

A previous version of this article misidentified the alleged victim’s place of residence as the Golden Eagle subdivision due to an error in the police report. The residence is in fact located in the neighboring Greenhorn subdivision, according to prosecutor Matthew Fredback. 

