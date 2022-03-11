A civil lawsuit filed against three local law-enforcement agencies and a former police officer who prosecutors say killed himself after murdering Bellevue resident Ashley Midby in 2020 reached federal court on Wednesday.
According to a civil personal injury lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court this week by attorney Chad Nicholson on behalf of Midby’s mother and stepfather, Karen and Michael Tackett, as well as Midby’s estate, the Hailey Police Department, Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and Bellevue Marshal’s Office missed multiple opportunities to prevent Midby’s murder starting in 2018. Each law-enforcement agency is named as a defendant in the suit and is being sued over alleged negligence and due-process violations under the Fourteenth Amendment.
Midby, 34, was fatally shot by 28-year-old Bellevue resident Jared Murphy on the evening of Oct. 22, 2020, near a coffee shop in Bellevue where she worked, according to a review of the case last year by Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Fredback.
According to that review, Midby was completing managerial duties in an office area adjacent the Coffee Corner Café, now known as Ashley’s Coffee Corner, when Murphy—an ex-officer and mayoral candidate who had been fired by the Hailey Police Department hours earlier—walked in with a pistol and fired multiple shots at Midby, hitting her four times, before ending his own life. Both of their bodies were discovered that night around 8 p.m.
The two had been in a relationship since 2018, though Midby had reported to law-enforcement officers shortly before her death that she had suffered domestic abuse at Murphy’s hands, according to Fredback’s review. Murphy had been placed on administrative leave by Police Chief Steve England over reported domestic abuse against Midby two days before the murder, Fredback stated.
“Murphy’s subsequent suicide prevents any opportunity to bring him to justice for this heinous and cowardly act,” Fredback wrote.
The suit alleges that Murphy had a violent disposition, directed “explosive and abusive outbursts” toward Midby and her dog and had a history of domestic abuse, heavy drinking and suicidal ideation—issues Nicholson said the Hailey Police Department and other agencies were aware of but did not properly address.
“These agencies were advised about Jared’s current mental state, mood swings, suicidal tendencies,” Nicholson wrote, further claiming that “most HPD officers no longer wanted to hang out with Ashley and Jared because Jared’s outbursts made them uncomfortable to be around.”
The Tacketts’ complaint brings three claims against Murphy’s estate related to his conduct: wrongful death, negligent infliction of emotion distress and intentional infliction of emotion distress.
The suit additionally alleges that Murphy was hired by the Hailey Police Department without “any background check” and that his forced resignation from another law-enforcement agency over a previous driving-under-the-influence charge went undetected by the department. The department additionally failed to disclose the DUI charge to the Idaho Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council, which sets standards of conduct, after learning about it “at some point after Jared’s hire,” Nicholson wrote.
“Had the DUI been disclosed to POST… he would have not been permitted to remain an HPD officer,” the suit states.
Plaintiffs detail timeline up to Midby’s death
According to the county prosecuting attorney’s office, Murphy joined the Hailey Police Department in 2018, the same year he and Midby began dating. The pair lived together in Bellevue, where Murphy was running for mayor in 2020.
Law enforcement responded to a domestic disturbance call from the couple’s home in the early-morning hours of Oct. 19, three days before their deaths, during which Midby told officers that she had “suffered verbal and emotional abuse” at the hands of Murphy, according to Fredback.
The lawsuit claims that Midby had been seeking support at a local domestic-violence advocacy agency and feared that Murphy would “blow again” on Oct. 19, and raised that concern with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office before a subsequent “outburst.” During that event, Murphy allegedly burned their belongings and destroyed other items with a hammer, abused Midby’s dog and “ripped boards off the wall of their residence and swung the boards towards Ashley and [her dog] to scare and intimidate Ashley,” according to the suit.
“When the officers spoke to Ashley on October 19, 2020, the first words Ashley spoke were: ‘I needed a safe way to get out of here tonight,’” Nicholson wrote. “Despite receiving evidence that Jared had assaulted Ashley, HPD, BCSO, nor BMO took steps to arrest Jared or report the events to a prosecutor’s office for the filing of criminal charges. Nor did any of these agencies offer Ashley information about obtaining a civil protection order and/or a no contact order, much less provide her assistance with obtaining such an order.”
On Oct. 20, 2022, Murphy was placed on administrative leave by England while the domestic incident was investigated further, according to Fredback’s review. On Oct. 22, England told Murphy he would need to either resign or be fired. Either way, Fredback said, Murphy was told he would have to hand in his badge and service weapon by Oct. 26.
The lawsuit contends that between England’s termination notice at 3 p.m. and Midby’s murder hours later, the Hailey Police Department “failed to collect Jared’s badge or service weapon” and did not warn Midby about its firing decision, “an event that Ashley had expressed would result in Jared attempting to harm her.”
Defendants file motion to dismiss case
The Tacketts’ original lawsuit was filed in Fifth District Court in Hailey one week after Midby’s death. Only one defendant was named at the time: a relative of Murphy representing his estate. Soon after, several months prior to the release of Fredback’s report, Murphy’s estate filed an answer to that claim, stating that they could not confirm or deny details of Murphy and Midby’s relationship or alleged domestic trouble. The estate also denied that Murphy killed Midby and himself, while also stating that he had not caused “sustained economic and non-economic damages.”
On Feb. 7 of this year, the plaintiffs filed an amended complaint in Fifth District court to add as defendants the Hailey Police Department, Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and Bellevue Marshal’s Office and demand for jury trial.
On Feb. 25, attorney Michael Elia, representing the three law-enforcement agencies, filed a motion to dismiss all of the plaintiffs’ claims, arguing that law-enforcement agencies are not “proper” defendants that can be sued as separate legal entities and using a 2007 case against the Nampa Police Department to make that claim.
“There is no Idaho law that allows a plaintiff to sue anything other than a ‘political subdivision’ for a tort, and police agencies are not ‘political subdivisions’ as that term is defined,” Elia wrote.
On March 9, Elia made the move to elevate the lawsuit from state to federal court, arguing that he had the right to do so because the case contained allegations of constitutional injury—specifically, claims that the agencies had, through inaction, violated Midby’s constitutionally protected rights to “substantive due process.”
The case has since been assigned to Judge Raymond E. Patricco of the U.S. District Court. ￼
