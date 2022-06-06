The family of a Seattle-area man believed to have drowned on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River on May 24 has issued a plea to hikers and boaters in the area to keep an eye out for his body and gear.
According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers in Challis were informed of a fatal whitewater rafting accident involving Robert Gray, 64, of Mill Creek, Washington, by Gray’s family around 7 p.m. on May 24.
The family told police that the accident had taken place earlier in the day, around 2:30 p.m. that afternoon, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Investigation determined that Gray was floating the Middle Fork near the Boundary Creek boat launch, northwest of Stanley, when his raft struck a log jam and threw him into the water, the sheriff’s office stated. The water level was about five feet high and the water temperature about 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
“Robert Gray, tired and cold, could not self-rescue and was carried away by the swift current,” the office stated.
The following day—May 25, around noon—Custer County Search & Rescue crews located a body by helicopter submerged in a log jam below Boundary Creek that matched Gray’s description but were unable to retrieve the body “due to the rising runoff water and swift currents,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Gray was last seen wearing a white helmet and red life jacket over a black wetsuit, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up by Gray’s family on May 28.
The family is raising funds to charter private helicopter surveillance flights because local search and rescue crews do not have regular access to a helicopter, according to their campaign. Funds will also be used to print flyers and keep Boundary Creek Road—the only access road to recover Gray’s body—clear of snow and ice, it said.
“Our greatest concern is that Dad’s body will float farther down the river and become lost before it is retrieved,” the Gray family wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Losing our Dad is a devastating loss for our family and knowing that his body is still in the water is even more traumatizing."
About 40 miles of the river corridor have been searched so far. A helicopter search conducted on Thursday, June 2, “could not confirm whether [Gray’s] body was still in the log jam,” which has since grown larger, the family stated.
“We are also renting housing in the area until such time as his body is recovered, which we are told could be several weeks from now,” they said.
Anyone who happens to find Gray’s body or gear can call the Custer County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 879-2232. Pictures can be texted to (208) 993-9391 and the family can be contacted by email via recoverourdad@gmail.com.
As of Monday afternoon, the campaign had raised over $32,000.
