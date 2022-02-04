A Fairfield man faces a felony charge of driving under the influence originating from a Monday night traffic stop near Timmerman Junction on U.S. Highway 20.
Around 10:30 p.m. that evening, Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Compton pulled over a maroon SUV that he had observed “traveling in excess of 75 mph” and “weaving back and forth” near the intersection, crossing the center divider twice, according to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit Compton filed with the court.
After approaching the vehicle, Compton allegedly saw an open beer bottle in the backseat and identified the driver as Heriberto Mendoza-Cruz, 29, of Fairfield, the affidavit states.
Mendoza-Cruz was arrested on suspicion of DUI after allegedly failing three field sobriety tests and exhibiting “impaired memory” and “glassy or bloodshot eyes,” according to Compton’s statement. A subsequent breathalyzer test administered twice showed blood-alcohol levels of approximately 0.154 and 0.141, the affidavit states.
Mendoza-Cruz has two previous DUI convictions, one in 2014 and another 2017, automatically elevating this charge to a felony. He was placed into custody of the Blaine County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond and released on Monday, Jan. 31, according to court documents.
Mendoza-Cruz was arraigned in Magistrate Court on Tuesday and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 1 to determine if the case will proceed as a felony in Fifth District Court. ￼
