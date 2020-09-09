An Idaho man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison following a guilty plea to three felony offenses related to two burglaries that occurred near Carey in March.
Leslie Aaron Mabrey, 59, of Elk Bend—an unincorporated community between Challis and Salmon—must serve a minimum of three years in prison with an indeterminate sentence of 10 additional years if parole isn’t granted earlier. Mabrey pleaded guilty to felony burglary, grand theft and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in exchange for dismissal of four additional felony charges.
According to court records, Mabrey pleaded guilty on Aug. 17 and was sentenced on Aug. 24. For the charge of grand theft, he was sentenced to three years fixed with 10 years indeterminate.
For the burglary charge, Mabrey was sentenced to three years fixed and seven years indeterminate, and for the charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, he was sentenced to three years fixed with two years indeterminate. Those sentences were ordered to run concurrently, meaning Mabrey will serve the sentences all at once, rather than back to back.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Mickey Henderson, a burglary was reported at a residence on U.S. Highway 26 in Blaine County south of Carey on March 18, the same day that a second burglary was reported a little over 3 miles away at another residence off the highway. Idaho State Police ultimately pulled over the vehicle that Mabrey and his alleged accomplice, Shawn C. Horner, 38, of Linton, Nev., were driving. Upon their arrest, law enforcement found items from both burglaries in the vehicle, including a gun.
An arrest warrant for Horner was issued on Sept. 2 after he failed to appear for a pretrial conference on Aug. 31.
