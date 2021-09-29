An East Magic woman faces a felony charge of driving under the influence stemming from a Sept. 6 traffic stop on state Highway 75.
Around 8 p.m. that evening, a Blaine County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a black Toyota 4 Runner that he observed travelling 84 miles per hour approximately 2 miles from Timmerman Junction, according to the probable-cause for arrest affidavit filed with the court. The officer noted that the driver, Page Roschel Demuth, 58, allegedly “had slurred speech” and “red, glossy eyes,” according to the affidavit.
A breathalyzer test administered twice showed a blood-alcohol level of approximately 0.186 and 0.188, the affidavit states.
Demuth was subsequently arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence and two misdemeanors: possession of less than 3 ounces of marijuana and possession of an open container of alcohol. She was previously convicted of DUIs in 2011 and 2016, elevating this arrest to a felony charge.
Demuth was placed into custody of the Blaine County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond. Her driver’s license has been suspended, according to court documents.
Demuth has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 19 to determine if the case will proceed as a felony.
Commented