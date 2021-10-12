An East Fork man was killed early Tuesday morning in an apparent hit-and-run on state Highway 75, authorities say.
The accident occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. near Golden Eagle Ranch, about 5 miles north of Hailey.
The victim was identified as Dylan Von Heuring, 31, of Triumph. Next of kin had been notified by Tuesday afternoon, Blaine County Coroner Russ Mikel said.
“The reason he was in the traffic lane is still unknown,” Mikel said.
Von Heuring was pronounced dead at the scene soon after an ambulance arrived, Mikel said.
The driver who struck Von Heuring allegedly left the scene of the accident, but is now cooperating with law enforcement, Mikel said.
Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Will Fruehling confirmed that police have been in contact with the driver, and were trying to determine why the driver left the scene Tuesday night, among other details surrounding the accident.
“The investigation is ongoing,” he said.
