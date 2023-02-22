An Eagle resident was charged with felony cocaine possession on Feb. 2 after police allegedly found the substance in his vehicle following his arrest on a separate out-of-county felony warrant for vehicular manslaughter.

According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit from Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Levi Lindley, the officer was driving westbound on state Highway 26 near Carey Lake when he saw a “black, lifted” Ford F-350 headed in the opposite direction and traveling at a high rate of speed.

Using radar, he determined the truck was traveling at 85 mph, 20 mph above the 65-mph limit, and conducted a traffic stop, Lindley wrote in his report.

