A man with ties to Blaine County is facing a charge of felony DUI after he was stopped in Bellevue on the evening of March 5 in response to a citizen report of an intoxicated driver.

According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Dallas Faile, Faile was dispatched to downtown Hailey around 9:09 p.m. for a complaint of a dark Lexus SUV without a rear plate that “almost caused a traffic collision with four other vehicles on Main Street.”

“The reporting party stated they believed the driver of the Lexus SUV was intoxicated, and they observed the Lexus SUV swerve in its lane of travel and drive in the wrong lane of travel,” Faile stated.

