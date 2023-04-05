A man with ties to Blaine County is facing a charge of felony DUI after he was stopped in Bellevue on the evening of March 5 in response to a citizen report of an intoxicated driver.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Dallas Faile, Faile was dispatched to downtown Hailey around 9:09 p.m. for a complaint of a dark Lexus SUV without a rear plate that “almost caused a traffic collision with four other vehicles on Main Street.”
“The reporting party stated they believed the driver of the Lexus SUV was intoxicated, and they observed the Lexus SUV swerve in its lane of travel and drive in the wrong lane of travel,” Faile stated.
Faile wrote that he caught up with the vehicle in Bellevue and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Main and Cedar streets based on the 911 report. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Adam Michael Stine, exited the SUV and attempted to walk away, the affidavit states.
“I told Adam to return to his vehicle and informed him that his vehicle was reported as an intoxicated driver. As I spoke with Adam, I observed his eyes to be glassy and bloodshot,” Faile stated. “Adam slurred his speech when he spoke to me. I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person.”
Stine allegedly denied consuming alcohol and said he was driving home from “the hot springs in Ketchum,” according to the affidavit. He went on to fail three field-sobriety tests and refused to take an evidentiary breath test, saying “he didn’t trust the Breathalyzer or me,” Faile stated.
While Stine presented a Texas driver’s license indicating that he lived in Celina, Texas, his vehicle had a temporary 5B paper registration indicating that he was in the process of transferring his out-of-state registration to Blaine County, Faile stated. Stine’s attorney, Michael Donovan, later confirmed Stine’s ties to the community at his client’s arraignment on March 9.
The affidavit goes on to state that Faile obtained a warrant from Fifth District Magistrate Judge Jennifer Haemmerle to get a blood sample and transported Stine to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center to do the test. He was admitted to the emergency room for a separate medical concern after the blood test, Faile stated.
Stine was arrested for suspicion of felony DUI due to two prior documented DUI offenses, including a 2016 conviction in California and another withheld judgment in 2017 in Illinois, according to the affidavit. After his arrest, BCSO Deputy Justin Madrid and Faile allegedly found unburnt marijuana, a THC vape cartridge, several cans of Twisted Tea and two whiskey containers in Stine’s vehicle, leading to three additional misdemeanor charges of open-container possession, marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession.
Stine posted $10,000 bond on March 9 and as a condition of release must remain in Idaho, test at a “high” level and install an ignition interlock device if he misses or does not pass a test, Haemmerle ordered.
Stine faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted.
He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 2, at which point Judge Daniel Dolan must find sufficient evidence to bind the case over to District Court to proceed as a felony. ￼
Commented