A 27-year-old Ketchum woman will have the opportunity for rehabilitation through the Blaine County Drug Court program following her second conviction of excessive driving under the influence within five years.
Kaiya Lee Lentz was arrested on the DUI charge on Dec. 12, 2021, after reportedly crashing into a city-owned street maintenance vehicle and a speed limit sign in downtown Ketchum and failing several field-sobriety tests. She has a prior excessive DUI conviction in Blaine County from June 2018, elevating the more recent charge to a felony under Idaho code.
According to a police report from Blaine County Sheriff deputy Dallas Faile, the officer stopped Lentz in downtown Ketchum the evening of Dec. 12 for driving without headlights on, turning at a red light without stopping and running a stop sign. Breath samples Lentz provided showed a blood alcohol content of .21 and .22, respectively, nearly three times the legal limit of .08, Faile wrote. The deputy also noted “sideswipe damage” and a cracked taillight on Lentz’s vehicle.
According to Faile’s report, a Ketchum city employee reported shortly after the traffic stop that he had seen Lentz hit his truck in a parking lot along Warm Springs Road that same day and hit a sign before fleeing. Police verified the employee’s account after the employee brought in pieces of broken taillight that matched Lentz’s SUV, Faile wrote, and Lentz was charged with excessive driving under the influence for a second time within five years—a felony—in addition to misdemeanor marijuana possession, misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor driving with an open container of alcohol, misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage, and misdemeanor failing to report striking a roadway fixture.
Lentz pleaded guilty to the felony DUI charge and misdemeanor failure-to-report charge in exchange for dismissal of the remaining lesser charges on April 18. As a result of her guilty plea, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson sentenced Lentz on July 5 to a total not-to-exceed sentence of five years—with three years on probation and an indeterminate period of custody lasting up to two years if she violates any terms of her probation—as well as a three-year driver’s license suspension and 30 days in county jail.
Williamson also ordered Lentz to pay a $5,000 fine with $4,000 suspended and as a condition of her probation, start attending Blaine County Drug Court—an intensive program that includes group therapy, a meeting once a week in front of a judge and scrupulous drug testing and monitoring—starting on Thursday, July 7. He further ordered Lentz to begin serving her month-long jail term through work release starting on Friday, July 8, and pay the county $500 for public defender reimbursement.
Williamson noted that Lentz could see the restoration of some of her driving privileges depending on her success in Drug Court but warned that consequences would be “severe” if she continued drinking and driving.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Stacie Summerhill, speaking on behalf of the state, noted that the city of Ketchum had not made a claim for vehicle damage and that the speed limit sign was only “nominally” damaged by Lentz. She also stressed that Drug Court would be an important component of Lentz’s sentence and hoped the program would give Lentz the “tools and resources” to manage addiction.
In a statement to the court, Lentz said she was concerned about making rent and staying employed throughout her jail term, but believed she was ready for sobriety. ￼
