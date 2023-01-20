A Jerome man was handed a 3-year suspended prison sentence, a one-year driver’s license suspension and a three-year period of supervised probation—including a mandatory drug court program—on Jan. 5 following a guilty plea and felony conviction of driving under the influence.

Jonathan Galvan Villagomez, 24, was found by the Bellevue Marshal’s Office in May 2022 to have been driving through Bellevue on state Highway 75 with a blood-alcohol concentration above .20, more than twice the .08 legal limit.

Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson filed a judgment of conviction imposing a sentence of 3 years in prison followed by a 3-year indeterminate period in custody. He suspended the sentence, ordering Villagomez to spend 60 days in the Blaine County jail with work-release privileges. Following his release, Villagomez must report to Blaine County Drug Court—an intensive program that includes group therapy, a meeting once a week in front of a judge and rigorous drug and alcohol testing—and, after graduation from the program, continue private counseling for substance abuse, Williamson ruled.

