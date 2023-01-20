A Jerome man was handed a 3-year suspended prison sentence, a one-year driver’s license suspension and a three-year period of supervised probation—including a mandatory drug court program—on Jan. 5 following a guilty plea and felony conviction of driving under the influence.
Jonathan Galvan Villagomez, 24, was found by the Bellevue Marshal’s Office in May 2022 to have been driving through Bellevue on state Highway 75 with a blood-alcohol concentration above .20, more than twice the .08 legal limit.
Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson filed a judgment of conviction imposing a sentence of 3 years in prison followed by a 3-year indeterminate period in custody. He suspended the sentence, ordering Villagomez to spend 60 days in the Blaine County jail with work-release privileges. Following his release, Villagomez must report to Blaine County Drug Court—an intensive program that includes group therapy, a meeting once a week in front of a judge and rigorous drug and alcohol testing—and, after graduation from the program, continue private counseling for substance abuse, Williamson ruled.
Williamson further ordered a one-year driver’s license suspension, after which point Villagomez will only be permitted to travel between home, work and medical facilities. The judge also imposed a $5,000 fine with $4,000 suspended, $290 in court costs, and $100 in restitution to the Idaho State Police.
Villagomez originally pleaded guilty to the felony charge last October and accepted a plea deal on Jan. 3 that dismissed an additional misdemeanor driving without privileges charge related to driving on a suspended license.
His DUI charge stems from a short pursuit around Bellevue the evening of May 27, 2022, according to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Bellevue Marshal Cpl. Mike Shelamer.
According to that report, the Marshal’s Office received a call around 7 p.m. from a driver who reported a black Toyota Camry drifting “all over the road,” “crossing the solid yellow line several times” and driving off the roadway.
Shelamer stated that he found a car matching the description near the intersection of Main and Cedar streets in Bellevue and tracked it to a Bellevue store, where he pulled behind the Camry without activating his lights and engaged with Villagomez on the sidewalk. Villagomez allegedly told Shelamer he was coming home from work and had only had “one beer” at his job site, at which point Shelamer noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming form the man’s breath, “glassy” eyes and “slow and slurred” speech, he wrote, giving the officer probable cause to administer breathalyzer and field sobriety testing.
Villagomez submitted breath samples of .209 and .202 and failed all three sobriety tests, according to the police report.
“As he was walking to the sidewalk and standing with me he was not able to maintain balance,” Shelamer stated.
At sentencing on Jan. 3, Villagomez acknowledged his record and said he would appreciate getting the treatment he needs. He also said a family member had agreed to drive him to drug court in Blaine County.
According to a May 2022 criminal complaint from Blaine County Prosector Stacie Summerhill, Villagomez was found guilty or pled guilty to “two or more” DUIs within the previous ten years, including a DUI in Jerome County in August 2017 and in Bannock County in February 2018.
Court records reflect those charges and also indicate that Villagomez pled guilty to DUI in Gooding County in October 2016.
According to Shelamer’s report, Villagomez’s most recent DUI charge marks his “fifth DUI in 10 years and his second excessive DUI in five 5 years.”
“I asked Blaine County Communications to check for prior DUIs in the last 10 years. BCC informed me Jonathan had a DUI [in 2016] which was convicted, a second DUI [in 2017] which was convicted, a third DUI [in 2017] which was convicted [and] a DUI excessive [in 2019] which was convicted,” Shelamer stated.
The excessive charge noted in Shelamer’s report was not listed under two iterations of Villagomez’s name on the public court records site iCourt, however.
