An East Magic woman will spend five years on probation, including at least one year in a court-supervised drug treatment program, following her second charge of felony driving under the influence within five years.

Page Roschel Demuth, 59, formerly of Ketchum, was arrested on the DUI charge on Sept. 6, 2021, after a Blaine County Sheriff’s deputy pulled her over for allegedly driving over the speed limit near Timmerman Junction.

According to an affidavit of probable cause for arrest filed with the court, the arresting officer administered a breathalyzer test during the traffic stop after noting Demuth’s “slurred speech.” Results showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.186 and 0.188, more than twice the legal limit.

ejones@mtexpress.com