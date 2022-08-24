An East Magic woman will spend five years on probation, including at least one year in a court-supervised drug treatment program, following her second charge of felony driving under the influence within five years.
Page Roschel Demuth, 59, formerly of Ketchum, was arrested on the DUI charge on Sept. 6, 2021, after a Blaine County Sheriff’s deputy pulled her over for allegedly driving over the speed limit near Timmerman Junction.
According to an affidavit of probable cause for arrest filed with the court, the arresting officer administered a breathalyzer test during the traffic stop after noting Demuth’s “slurred speech.” Results showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.186 and 0.188, more than twice the legal limit.
Demuth was also charged at the time with misdemeanor marijuana possession and misdemeanor possession of an open container of alcohol, but those charges were dropped as part of a plea deal she accepted with the court.
On Aug. 15, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson imposed a sentence of four years in prison followed by a six-year indeterminate period in custody and opted to suspend the sentence, instead placeing Demuth on five years of probation.
Demuth’s sentence additionally carries a one-year driver’s license suspension, a $2,000 fine and $290 in court fees, with an underlying $3,000 fine and two months in jail for violating any terms of her probation agreement. Following the one-year license suspension, she must only drive a vehicle that has a breathalyzer interlock ignition device installed, Williamson ruled.
According to the terms of her probation, Demuth will serve three months in the Blaine County Jail and attend Blaine County Drug Court, an intensive rehabilitation program that consists of at least 12 months of random drug testing, frequent appearances in front of a judge and outpatient treatment. She must also avoid bars and purchasing alcohol.
At sentencing, Prosecutor Stacie Summerhill advised against Drug Court and argued for a one-year “rider” arrangement in which Demuth would go through a rehabilitative program in prison while still under the jurisdiction of Fifth District Court. Defense attorney Brian Elkins, however, argued that Drug Court was a good fit for Demuth because she had received inadequate treatment after her last DUI charge.
Demuth was previously arrested on felony DUI on Sept. 6, 2016, following convictions of DUI in Custer County in 2007 and in Blaine County in 2011.
On Aug. 15, Demuth told the court that she intends to stay sober and focus on her business. She reported to jail on Aug. 17 and will have the ability to serve her term through a work release arrangement, Williamson decided.
