The driver behind the wheel of a Mountain Rides bus that crashed into another vehicle on state Highway 75 last week has been cited for driving at a speed greater than conditions warranted, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
The bus-versus-car crash happened around 6:41 a.m. on Nov. 7 near Rainbow Bend Road and resulted in at least seven hospitalizations.
Police said the driver was behind the wheel of a full-length Mountain Rides bus heading northbound when they lost control, crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a silver 1996 Honda Accord head-on before crashing into the southbound barrow pit.
The driver of the passenger car, a 56-year-old Shoshone resident, was “pinned” in by the bus and had to be extricated from the Honda, the sheriff’s office stated in a Monday press release.
The driver of the Honda was taken to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center and transported later by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, a Level II trauma center, for more extensive care, St. Luke’s Wood River spokeswoman Joy Prudek said. As of Tuesday afternoon, a Saint Alphonsus spokesman confirmed that Inman was no longer a patient at the hospital.
Both the bus driver and a bus passenger, a Hailey resident, were transported to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Prudek said that the hospital had two ambulances arrive at the Emergency Department and other patients involved in the crash were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.
The bus and the Honda sustained “significant damage” and were towed from the scene, the sheriff’s office reported. On Tuesday, Mountain Rides Executive Director Wally Morgus said the agency anticipated being able to repair the New Flyer bus, which it acquired in 2020 as part of its initial $5.6 million batch of seven battery-electric buses.
Morgus also said that Mountain Rides is currently engaging an outside third-party expert consultant to conduct an internal investigation into the incident. The agency’s insurance carrier will address potential injury claims, he added.
“Mountain Rides’ buses have traveled over 5 million miles over the past decade without being involved in an accident of this magnitude,” Morgus said.
Icy road conditions and “multiple vehicle collisions” were reported by the Hailey Police Department around the time of the Monday-morning crash.
According to the sheriff’s office, the bus driver “stated that snowy roads were a factor in [their] losing control of the bus.” On Thursday, the driver pleaded not guilty to the speeding infraction in Fifth District Magistrate Court.
“The driver is currently taking time off and any potential employment action will be subject to the results of the [third-party Mountain Rides] investigation,” Morgus said.
“Based on information Mountain Rides has to date, we understand that the bus was traveling with the normal flow of traffic,” Morgus said. “We have no reason to believe that the bus was traveling at a speed greater than conditions warranted.” ￼
Commented