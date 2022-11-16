'Multiple' hospitalizations reported after bus crash near Gimlet

Crews respond to a Mountain Rides bus that crashed during icy conditions the morning of Monday, Nov. 7.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The driver behind the wheel of a Mountain Rides bus that crashed into another vehicle on state Highway 75 last week has been cited for driving at a speed greater than conditions warranted, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

The bus-versus-car crash happened around 6:41 a.m. on Nov. 7 near Rainbow Bend Road and resulted in at least seven hospitalizations.

Police said the driver was behind the wheel of a full-length Mountain Rides bus heading northbound when they lost control, crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a silver 1996 Honda Accord head-on before crashing into the southbound barrow pit.

