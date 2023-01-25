A Blaine County man is facing one count of felony burglary and one count of felony grand theft for allegedly stealing between $5,000 and $7,000 worth of spirits from a Ketchum home last week.
Jacob Russell, 19, allegedly took four bottles of Old Fitzgerald whiskey and “multiple other bottles of alcohol” from a north-Ketchum residence on the evening of Jan. 18, according to a charging document filed Jan. 19 by county prosecuting attorney Stacie Summerhill.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Ted Carsley, law enforcement was dispatched to a home located off state Highway 75 in Ketchum city limits around 9:05 p.m. on Jan. 18 in response to a call of a burglary in progress. The homeowner had called in to report that they could “see someone inside the residence” via security cameras, but that “no one should be at the property or in the house” at the time, Carsley stated.
“[The owner] described the suspect to have a white blanket covering their head while they were inside the house,” the police report states.
After arriving at the home around 9:11 p.m., Carsley stated that he observed a “red SUV occupied by a man wearing a white coat and gray pants” and “recognized the subject’s coat to match that description of the blanket described by [the homeowner].”
“I … asked if he was inside the house, and he said ‘yes.’ I asked Jacob if I could pat search him for weapons and he said ‘yes,’” the report states. “I asked Jacob if I could search his vehicle and he told me ‘no.’”
Carsley stated that he looked through the car window and saw “a glass decanter-style bottle containing an amber liquid” in plain sight on the passenger side.
Russell allegedly claimed the liquid was “kombucha” and told Carsley that he was “planning on spending the night in the residence” because he could “see himself in a house like that one day,” Carsley wrote in his statement filed with the court.
Carsley stated that he detained Russell and confiscated Russell’s car keys at that point.
A vehicle search turned up “four bottles of Old Fitzgerald whiskey and three other bottles of alcoholic beverages,” Carsley stated. The homeowner confirmed that the alcohol recovered from the car had in fact been taken from the home and that the total value was “in excess of several thousand dollars,” according to the report.
According to a Thursday press release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, each of the seven bottles of alcohol recovered in Russell’s car had a “value of $750-$1,000 each.”
Carsley also allegedly found a “white cylindrical tube containing a green leafy substance” in Russell’s vehicle that he determined was marijuana, netting Russell an additional misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession.
Russell was released from the Blaine County Detention Center on Jan. 19 after posting $7,500 bond.
As a condition of that release, he must not have contact with the homeowner nor trespass on their property, Judge Jennifer Haemmerle ruled at Russell’s arraignment in Magistrate Court on Thursday afternoon.
A burglary charge in Idaho is punishable by up to 10 years in state prison and a $50,000 fine, while a grand-theft charge is punishable by up to 14 years in state prison and a $5,000 fine.
Court records indicate that Russell is being represented by Ketchum attorney Michael Donovan. He is due back in Fifth District Court for a preliminary hearing before Judge Daniel Dolan the morning of Jan. 31. ￼
Commented