A Blaine County man is facing one count of felony burglary and one count of felony grand theft for allegedly stealing between $5,000 and $7,000 worth of spirits from a Ketchum home last week.

Jacob Russell, 19, allegedly took four bottles of Old Fitzgerald whiskey and “multiple other bottles of alcohol” from a north-Ketchum residence on the evening of Jan. 18, according to a charging document filed Jan. 19 by county prosecuting attorney Stacie Summerhill.

According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Ted Carsley, law enforcement was dispatched to a home located off state Highway 75 in Ketchum city limits around 9:05 p.m. on Jan. 18 in response to a call of a burglary in progress. The homeowner had called in to report that they could “see someone inside the residence” via security cameras, but that “no one should be at the property or in the house” at the time, Carsley stated.

