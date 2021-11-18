The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information that might help locate a missing Montana man last seen earlier this month in Challis.
Michael “Mike” Lopez’s was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 10, on 11th Street in Challis, near U.S. Highway 93, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office. Lopez was travelling through Idaho on his way to visit family in California, the Sheriff’s Office said.
He was driving a green 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 truck with a Montana license plate, 771170B, a topper and a “number of stickers” on the passenger window, Sheriff Stu Lumpkin said in a public statement Sunday.
Lopez has medical conditions, Lumpkin added.
“If you have seen Mr. Lopez, or know where he is, please call the Sheriff’s office. We appreciate all of your help in locating Mr. Lopez,” he stated.
The Custer County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 208-879-2232.
