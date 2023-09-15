Crime has been up across Blaine County, with Bellevue and Hailey recording significant increases in arrests in 2022 compared to 2021, the Idaho State Police reported in an annual summary. Crime rates also rose in Ketchum and Sun Valley, ISP said.
ISP collects statistics based on data reported by local law enforcement agencies, which it then compiles into an annual statewide report, and uses to report year-over-year changes.
Bellevue reported an approximately 118% increase in total criminal offenses from 2021 to 2022—the total more than doubled from 33 to 72. Simple assault cases increased from eight to 13, while aggravated-assault cases increased from three offenses to five, although six different adults were arrested for the offense in 2022.
The five-year trend in Bellevue shows that from 2018 to 2019, arrests increased from 28 to 40 before dropping again in 2020, down to 34. In 2021, the total reached the lowest point it has in the last half decade—just 32 arrests, before jumping in 2022 to 60 arrests.
A number of other crimes increased in frequency in Bellevue in 2022. Larceny, kidnapping, intimidation and destruction of property were all reported at higher rates in 2022 than they were in 2021. Additionally, DUIs increased from 11 instances to 15 from 2021 to 2022.
Hailey also saw an increase in total offenses and arrests in 2022, compared to the year before. Total offenses rose from about 60% from 131 to 209, while total arrests shot from 131 to 201. That includes 174 adults and 27 juveniles.
Just like in Bellevue, this came after a downward trend in crime from 2020 to 2021. In Hailey, arrests totaled 192 in 2018, 218 in 2019, 145 in 2020 and 144 in 2021. The past year saw sizable increases in the number of drug and narcotics violations, burglary incidents and cases of destruction of property.
Cases of unwanted fondling, aggravated assault and simple assault all rose, too. In 2021, there were two reported rapes in Hailey. In 2022, that figure tripled to 6. There were 67 DUIs in Hailey in 2022, up from 43 in 2021.
The report comes after a turbulent couple of weeks in the southern Wood River Valley. Two shootings, one in Hailey and one in Bellevue, rocked Blaine County in late August and early September.
Early on the morning of Aug. 24, an alleged roommate dispute turned deadly when a man reportedly shot his co-inhabitant before engaging in a standoff with police. When police arrived at the property on Fifth Street in Bellevue, the suspect reportedly threatened a marshal. A deputy Bellevue marshal fired his weapon, critically injuring the suspect, according to a joint news release from the Idaho State Police and Blaine County Sheriff’s Office. The office declined to specify what prompted the deputy to fire. The suspect is currently in custody and awaiting arraignment, officials have said.
The following week, a Hailey man allegedly shot another man while his vehicle was parked at Lions Park on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 1. The victim survived the gunshot wound to the head after being life-flighted for emergency medical care, officials said. The suspect is currently being held in the Blaine County jail.
In the northern Wood River Valley, year-over-year change was less dramatic from 2021 to 2022, but still notable. In Ketchum, total criminal offenses increased 21%, from 119 to 144.
The big increase in Ketchum came from 2020 to 2021. During that stretch, total offenses increased about 92%, from 62 to 119, nearly doubling. While total offenses rose, arrests actually decreased from 2021 to 2022, dropping from 102 to 82. That includes 80 adults and two juveniles. DUI bookings decreased dramatically, with just 35 arrests in Ketchum in 2022 compared to 50 the year before.
Last year, the largest jump in offenses came in the categories of narcotics crimes and larceny. Aggravated assault and intimidation decreased in the total number of offenses, even while overall offenses rose 21%.
In Sun Valley, the number of offenses rose for the first time since rising from 30 to 38 in 2018-2019. In 2021, the total number of offenses was just 14, a five-year low for the city. Last year, that number jumped to 22 total offenses, while the Sun Valley Police Department reported 34 total arrests in the year.
Like other local cities, Sun Valley experienced an increase in drug offenses, destruction of property and, most notably, DUIs, which more than doubled from 11 to 23. ￼
