Crime has been up across Blaine County, with Bellevue and Hailey recording significant increases in arrests in 2022 compared to 2021, the Idaho State Police reported in an annual summary. Crime rates also rose in Ketchum and Sun Valley, ISP said.

ISP collects statistics based on data reported by local law enforcement agencies, which it then compiles into an annual statewide report, and uses to report year-over-year changes.

Bellevue reported an approximately 118% increase in total criminal offenses from 2021 to 2022—the total more than doubled from 33 to 72. Simple assault cases increased from eight to 13, while aggravated-assault cases increased from three offenses to five, although six different adults were arrested for the offense in 2022.

