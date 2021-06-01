Two young passengers in a car died Sunday after it crashed on U.S. Highway 26 south of Carey on Sunday night.
According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the accident was reported just before 9 p.m. north of Richfield in Lincoln County. The police stated that the driver of the vehicle, Bradley J. Schepper, 21, of Twin Falls, lost control of the 2011 Toyota Corolla he was driving westbound. The vehicle also had two passengers, Daniel J. Steece, 26, of Caldwell and Julia E. Kastner, 19, of Twin Falls.
Schepper succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Steece was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls where he succumbed to his injuries. Kastner was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
