A Bellevue woman was transported to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center early Monday morning following a collision with a cow on U.S. Highway 20 about one mile east of Timmerman Junction.
Blaine County Sheriff deputies responded to the overnight crash at milepost 179 around 1:30 a.m., according to a press release.
A crash scene investigation determined that Picabo resident Arthur Francis Callery, 70, was driving east on Highway 20 in a silver 2002 Audi A6 when his car struck a black cow standing in the middle of the eastbound lane. Passenger Carla Ann Koeplin, 57, of Bellevue, received non-life-threatening injuries from the collision, which shattered the car’s windshield and crushed its roof.
The car was towed from the scene, according to the Sheriff’s office. The cow was released to its owner and later euthanized due to the extent of its injuries, the Sheriff’s office reported Monday afternoon.
Milepost 179 is located within one of Blaine County’s eight fenced-in herd districts—zones designated by the county to prevent animals from running at large.
Under Idaho statute, livestock in closed herding districts must be kept off the highway by their owners, who are liable for damages or injuries related to car-livestock collisions. Livestock wandering on open range, however, such as BLM land along the highway, have the right to be on the road—and any driver who hits a cow, horse or donkey may have to reimburse the owner for damages. Ranchers on open range are also not responsible “for damage to any vehicle or for injury to any person riding therein” caused by a livestock-vehicle collision, Idaho law specifies.
