Rachel A. McLaughlin

 Courtesy BCSO

A 40-year-old Picabo woman will have the opportunity for rehabilitation through a Hailey-based counseling program following a conviction of felony cocaine possession.

Rachel Amine McLaughlin was arrested on the drug possession charge on Oct. 15, 2021, after reportedly getting stuck in a barrow pit on Gannett Road and requiring assistance, according to a police report written by Blaine County Sheriff Deputy Jacy Baird.

McLaughlin was also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and misdemeanor driving under the influence, but the charges were dropped as part of a plea deal she accepted with the court.

ejones@mtexpress.com