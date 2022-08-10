A 40-year-old Picabo woman will have the opportunity for rehabilitation through a Hailey-based counseling program following a conviction of felony cocaine possession.
Rachel Amine McLaughlin was arrested on the drug possession charge on Oct. 15, 2021, after reportedly getting stuck in a barrow pit on Gannett Road and requiring assistance, according to a police report written by Blaine County Sheriff Deputy Jacy Baird.
McLaughlin was also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and misdemeanor driving under the influence, but the charges were dropped as part of a plea deal she accepted with the court.
According to Baird’s report, he recovered several clear bags containing 20 grams of cocaine in McLaughlin’s vehicle and on her person after she failed a series of field-sobriety tests that he administered due to a smell of alcohol on her breath.
On Aug. 1, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson imposed a five-year sentence for McLaughlin, including three years in prison followed by a two-year indeterminate period, but suspended that sentence and placed McLaughlin on three years of supervised probation.
McLaughlin also must pay a $1,000 fine, serve one week in county jail and make monthly reimbursement payments, including $500 for public-defender costs, $285 for court costs and about $200 for DNA analysis and drug testing costs, Williamson ruled. She was additionally ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.
According to court documents, McLaughlin did not qualify for Blaine County Drug Court and will instead attend outpatient treatment for substance abuse in Hailey. The rigorous 24-week rehabilitation program was designed by McLaughlin’s attorney, Doug Nelson, along with KH Counseling & Health Center, to consist of weekly group sessions, individual psychotherapy sessions and random drug tests—similar to what someone in Drug Court would go through.
McLaughlin issued an apology in court, telling Williamson she was committed to making right on her mistake and focusing on family and work. While the judge said he found the apology sincere, he said some jail time was important to give McLaughlin time to reflect on her offense.
Commented