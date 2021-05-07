A Colorado woman has been sentenced to four years of probation after pleading guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor injury to a child, according to a plea agreement that dismissed two lesser misdemeanor charges stemming from the same incident in Hailey in 2019.
Rachel A. Inscho, 40, was cited and released by Hailey Police Department officers on Jan. 26, 2019, following an incident at a local inn, which involved her two minor children. During a search of Inscho’s property, law enforcement discovered methamphetamine, marijuana and several glass pipes used to smoke methamphetamine, according to a probable-cause affidavit written by Hailey Police Sgt. Charles Cox.
Per the agreement, Inscho’s guilty plea to the two charges dismissed a pair of lesser misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
During her sentencing on April 19, Inscho told the court she wished to be a good mother to her three children, and that she is “not a problem person,” according to court minutes from the sentencing hearing conducted via Zoom.
Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson implored Inscho to “be steady, stable and present, and to care for and be there for her children,” court minutes state.
In addition to the probation, Inscho was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and to pay $100 in restitution for the cost of testing the
drug substances.
Commented