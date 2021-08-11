A Colorado man faces a felony charge of aggravated battery following an alleged altercation that was reported to law enforcement by St. Luke’s hospital staff just after 4 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John H. Lowder III, Lowder was contacted by another deputy around 4:15 a.m. after St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center staff reported a battery stemming from a fight in front of the Casino Bar on Main Street in Ketchum.
Lowder found the accuser at the hospital, where he “immediately noticed a male laying in the hospital bed unresponsive with significant bruising around both eyes and nose,” the affidavit states.
Through interviews with witnesses, deputies determined that Adrian Andre Delvaux, 29, of Denver, Colorado, had been involved in the alleged altercation. Deputies ultimately found and arrested Delvaux on Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Casino Bar.
According to a police interview with Delvaux, the accuser started the fight as they were walking out of the bar. Delvaux also allegedly admitted to police that he hit the accuser “‘maybe a few times’ before people broke it up,” the affidavit states.
Delvaux was arraigned on Monday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 17. He has retained attorney Brian Elkins as his legal counsel.
The accuser was life flighted from St. Luke’s Wood River to Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise with life threatening injuries. Due to the nature of his hospital admittance, Saint Alphonsus would not release the accuser’s current medical condition to the press.
