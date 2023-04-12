A bench warrant has been issued for a Hailey man charged with felony driving under the influence after he allegedly drove through Hailey on Feb. 10 with a blood-alcohol content about twice the legal limit.
Angel Palma Salinas, 47, will face five years in state prison for the DUI and an additional six months in county jail for possessing open beer cans in his vehicle if he returns to the Wood River Valley.
According to Public Defender Doug Nelson, Palma was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on March 10 and was in ICE custody as of the time of his scheduled arraignment in Fifth District Court on March 27.
Nelson said on March 27 that he had only been informed that morning that ICE had detained Palma and was unaware which state his client was being held.
Palma was originally charged with misdemeanor DUI on Feb. 10 and released on $1,500 bail. According to Nelson, the prosecutor’s office “caught that [the charge] should have been a felony” due to Palma having two prior DUI convictions within the past decade—one in June 2019 in Twin Falls County, the other in October 2022 in Louisiana—and subsequently amended the charge.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit filed by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Randy Lundergreen, Blaine County Emergency Communications received a call around 4:18 p.m. on Feb. 10 about a silver Mercedes driving “into oncoming traffic” near the Treasure Lane intersection on state Highway 75. The report states that the reporting party followed the driver—later identified as Palma—to River Street, where Lundergreen caught up with both vehicles.
“As I passed the Mercedes, I observed the driver to be slumped back in the driver seat and leaning toward the driver’s door as if fatigued for an unknown reason. As I turned my patrol vehicle around … it was as if the driver was trying to evade me by speeding up,” Lundergreen stated. “The Mercedes quickly traveled through the River St. and Elm St. intersection before turning onto Chestnut St. without stopping completely at the stop sign.”
Lundergreen wrote that after stopping Palma he “could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Angel’s person” and observed signs of intoxication.
“When asked how many beers he had consumed Angel first stated, ‘one or two.’ When asked again how many beers he had drank, Angel stated ‘three or so,’” Lundergreen stated, noting that translation was provided by Hailey Police Department Patrol Cpl. Jose Luna.
Palma failed several field-sobriety tests and gave two breath samples of .157 and .162, leading to his arrest, Lunergreen stated.
At Palma’s arraignment on March 27, prosecutor Matt Fredback argued for a bench warrant with bail set at $75,000 due to Palma’s “failure to appear.” He noted that Palma was also facing a pending misdemeanor charge in a neighboring county and had also failed to appear there, and added that Palma had been removed from the country as recently as 2019 and had returned to Idaho three separate times after being deported.
Judge Ned Williamson upheld Fredback’s request and issued the bench warrant on March 30. If Palma is located, the Sheriff’s Office would need to cooperate with ICE to arrange his transport back to the Blaine County Detention Center.
Fredback confirmed via email that the county prosecutor’s office is “not involved with the process in which persons are picked up by the federal government on immigration holds.” ￼
Commented