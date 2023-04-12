A bench warrant has been issued for a Hailey man charged with felony driving under the influence after he allegedly drove through Hailey on Feb. 10 with a blood-alcohol content about twice the legal limit.

Angel Palma Salinas, 47, will face five years in state prison for the DUI and an additional six months in county jail for possessing open beer cans in his vehicle if he returns to the Wood River Valley.

According to Public Defender Doug Nelson, Palma was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on March 10 and was in ICE custody as of the time of his scheduled arraignment in Fifth District Court on March 27.

