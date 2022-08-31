Editor’s Note: This story discusses domestic violence and self-harm, which some readers might find distressing. Free, confidential support is available through The Crisis Hotline in Ketchum at 208-788-3596 or The Advocates in Hailey at 208-788-4191.

A civil lawsuit filed against a deceased Hailey police officer, three local police departments and the departments’ associated jurisdictions has continued in federal court, fueled by a dispute over what could have—or could not have—prevented the murder of a Bellevue woman in 2020.

Prosecutors say that 28-year-old Bellevue resident Jared Murphy killed himself after murdering his former partner, Bellevue resident Ashley Midby, on Oct. 22, 2020.

