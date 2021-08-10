The Hailey Police Department saw a “substantial” increase in traffic violations during the half of 2021, according to Hailey Police Chief Steve England.
Officers issued 901 citations between January and June, England reported. In comparison, 1,100 citations were issued throughout the entire calendar year of 2019. A total of 900 were issued in 2020.
The 2021 traffic reports England referenced on Monday did not include misdemeanors. Most citations had been issued for speeding or “not driving hands-free,” he said, while others resulted from stop sign violations, failure to yield to pedestrians and excessive muffler noise.
“We’ve definitely given out more warnings than citations if you look at the ratio,” England said.
January and February saw fewer speeding incidents, which he attributed to icy streets and drivers taking appropriate precautions while turning.
“Then, of course, in March, when the streets thawed, we saw more violations,” England said. “We’re definitely on track to have one of our biggest years citation-wise.”
Some Hailey residents have voiced concerns about traffic on Myrtle Street in recent letters and emails to the city. Two said they bought speed guns to monitor speeding vehicles because patrol officers were busy elsewhere.
“School is going to start soon, and we are again going to be in a dangerous situation. Essentially no one goes the speed limit. Most are 10-plus mph faster,” one man wrote.
“There was a [truck] that was going in excess of 60 mph down Myrtle … This is unacceptable and needs to be addressed immediately,” another resident wrote.
England noted that HPD responds to “numerous calls for service,” not just traffic complaints.
“Sexual assaults, DUIs, drug activity and public nuisances take up a lot of shift time,” he said. “DUI arrests can take up half a shift and drug cases, numerous hours of paperwork. And community education talks, while we are more than happy to do them, take officers off the street.”
City Administrator Heather Dawson wrote in an email last month that the city has started to assist the police department by installing electronic speed signs at various intersections such as Third Avenue.
“We all agree that although HPD is absolutely responsive, they can’t be everywhere at once,” she said. “The signs will let motorists know their speed. We will receive data with photos of license plates and communicate with motorists.
“Unfortunately, Idaho law does not allow us to cite motorists by this method, but we plan a stern communication.”
England said he expects to add “possibly three more” patrol officers to his staff.
“Knock on wood,” he said.
