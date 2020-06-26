A Ketchum man has been sentenced on two misdemeanors after a felony charge was amended to a lesser charge by the Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Pio Rotilio Aquino Inga, 52, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor reckless driving during a change-of-plea and sentencing hearing June 17. The prosecutor’s office had filed an amended complaint on the reckless driving charge, reducing the previous felony charge of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, on June 11.
On May 30, at least one witness saw Inga get into a 2003 Acura parked on the north side of Lefty’s Bar and Grill in Ketchum, crash it and then get out of the vehicle, according to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy Blake Houghton. Inga allegedly denied to the deputy having any involvement with the Acura, but a photo that police obtained allegedly shows him leaning against the Acura after it was crashed.
Following a breath test, Inga was also charged with the misdemeanor DUI after giving a breath sample of 0.20. The legal limit is 0.08.
The owner of the vehicle said she normally leaves her keys in her vehicle, which is how Inga was able to get in and drive it.
Inga was sentenced to 18 months supervised probation and a driver’s license suspension for 180 days. In addition, he was ordered to pay court costs of $202.50.
