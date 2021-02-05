A Challis man has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine in Blaine County’s Fifth District Court in Hailey. He will now be transported to Montana to face a separate felony charge.
Phillip Ronald Baker, 49, pleaded guilty to the felony on Nov. 10 and was sentenced on Feb. 1, ordered to be on probation for three years, in addition to completing 100 hours of community service.
Baker, who has served more than 205 days in the Blaine County detention center, remains in the jail as of Thursday, awaiting extradition to Montana to face a felony charge of sexual intercourse without consent, according to court minutes from the sentencing hearing obtained by the Mountain Express.
According to a probable-cause for arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bradley Mecham, law enforcement was notified of a suspicious vehicle covered with sage brush on Spud Patch Road, south of Timmerman Junction, off state Highway 75 on July 12. The reporting party also stated they had driven an older man, Baker, the night before and he was ultimately found at a farm in the Wood River Valley, according to the police report.
It was when law enforcement made contact with Baker at the farm that he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Commented