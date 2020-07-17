A Challis man faces a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine along with a felony fugitive to Idaho charge for a felony warrant out of Montana for sexual intercourse without consent.
Phillip Ronald Baker, 49, was arrested Sunday following a report of a suspicious vehicle found on Spud Patch Road, south of Timmerman Junction off state Highway 75. According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bradley Mecham, the report of the suspicious vehicle, which was covered in sagebrush in an apparent attempt to conceal it, came in around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
The reporting party stated that he had picked up an older man, Baker, the night before and had dropped him off at the Hayspur Hatchery.
Ultimately, the authorities found Baker at a farm in the Wood River Valley. During his arrest, based on the felony warrant out of Montana, deputies found a substance that tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine. Along with the felony possession charge for the alleged meth, Baker was also charged with misdemeanor possession of a substance presumed to be marijuana found on him at the time of arrest.
Baker is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 22 for the felony possession charge. As of Thursday, he remained in the Blaine County detention center.
Commented