A traffic stop in the Woodside section of Hailey led to a felony DUI charge for a Hailey resident on March 17.

Fidel Lopez-Torres, 27, was charged with felony DUI after he was pulled over by a Hailey Police officer at the Fox Acres-Main Street intersection and allegedly provided a breath sample of .202, more than twice the legal limit, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed by Officer Tim Ragusa.

As of April 4, Lopez-Torres was being held on $50,000 bond in the Blaine County Detention Center. He has two previous misdemeanor DUI convictions in Blaine County—one in July 2020 and a recent excessive DUI conviction in January 2023—making this third alleged DUI a felony offense and a probation violation.

