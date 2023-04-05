A traffic stop in the Woodside section of Hailey led to a felony DUI charge for a Hailey resident on March 17.
Fidel Lopez-Torres, 27, was charged with felony DUI after he was pulled over by a Hailey Police officer at the Fox Acres-Main Street intersection and allegedly provided a breath sample of .202, more than twice the legal limit, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed by Officer Tim Ragusa.
As of April 4, Lopez-Torres was being held on $50,000 bond in the Blaine County Detention Center. He has two previous misdemeanor DUI convictions in Blaine County—one in July 2020 and a recent excessive DUI conviction in January 2023—making this third alleged DUI a felony offense and a probation violation.
According to Ragusa’s written report and testimony he made in court last Tuesday, the officer was waiting to turn onto Fox Acres Road from Main Street around 6:06 p.m. on March 17 when he saw a driver headed in the opposite direction in a white Ford F-350 with “a black cellphone up to his right ear and his mouth moving,” a violation of Hailey’s hands-free ordinance.
After he activated his overhead lights and approached the driver, Ragusa stated, he smelled “the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the Ford” and asked the driver if he had been drinking, to which Lopez-Torres “initially said no but later said yes.”
Lopez-Torres allegedly failed three field sobriety tests, Ragusa stated.
Ragusa collected seven breath samples from Lopez-Torres, three of which were valid, he stated. The alleged results were .202, .170 and .190, each more than twice the legal .08 limit, the officer testified at Lopez-Torres’ preliminary hearing.
Lopez-Torres was also charged with misdemeanor open-container possession for having “several tall boy [16 oz.] beer cans in his vehicle” that were “cold to the touch and still had alcohol inside,” according to the affidavit. He is facing an additional misdemeanor driving-without-privileges charge for driving on a license that had been suspended in light of his January DUI conviction.
On Tuesday, March 28, Judge Daniel Dolan found sufficient evidence for the case to be tried as a felony in District Court. Lopez-Torres is expected to be arraigned in Fifth District Court on the morning of April 17 before Judge Ned Williamson with representation by Public Defender Doug Nelson.
If Lopez-Torres posts bond, he must wear a SCRAM alcohol monitoring unit and may not buy or consume alcohol and operate a motor vehicle, Dolan ruled. If ultimately found guilty, Lopez-Torres will face up to 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine. ￼
Commented