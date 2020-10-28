A Carey man has been sentenced to a minimum of one and a half years in prison following a guilty plea to two felony offenses—DUI and possession of a controlled substance—in exchange for dismissal of a felony charge of introducing a controlled substance to a correctional facility.
Robert Franklin Lambert, 35, was sentenced on Oct. 5 to up to five years in prison, with a minimum of a year and a half to be served before he is eligible for release, and 248 days credited for time served. In addition, the 5th District Court judge ordered payment of a $1,000 fine and $97 in restitution.
According to a probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Bellevue Marshal’s Office Deputy Kirtus Gaston, Gaston responded to a traffic stop with a fellow law enforcement officer on Jan. 31 just before 7 p.m. in Bellevue. During the traffic stop, the odor of alcohol was smelled coming from the vehicle, and following a series of field sobriety tests, Lambert gave a breath sample of 0.11, above the legal limit of .08.
While he was being booked into the Blaine County Detention Center on the DUI charge, officers found a small baggie of methamphetamine in Lambert’s possession, leading to the additional felony charges of possession of a controlled substance and introducing a controlled substance into a jail.
During his sentencing hearing, Lambert told the court he regretted the decisions that had led him to this point in his life, and admitted to being a drug addict, according to court records. Beyond the recent felony convictions, Lambert has a long criminal history of eight felony convictions throughout Idaho and California, according to court records.
