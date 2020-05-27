A Carey man has been sentenced to a retained jurisdiction, also known as a rider, following a guilty plea to a felony DUI charge in February.
Christopher Milford Wood, 43, had four previous DUIs between 2008 and 2017.
According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Idaho State Police Trooper Travis Roberts, Roberts was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 93 north of Carey when he observed a dark-colored pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed. Using a radar device, Roberts allegedly clocked the pickup going 78 mph in a 65-mph zone and initiated a traffic stop.
After Wood completed a series of field sobriety tests following Roberts’ detection of the odor of alcohol emitting from the vehicle, a breathalyzer test showed he had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.24/0.23.
During his sentencing hearing on May 13, Wood said the during the past seven months that he has been out of jail, he has worked to get his life back in order and be a productive member of the community.
If Wood is unsuccessful on the rider, during which he will receive therapy and rehabilitative tools, he faces a prison sentence of 10 years. In addition, upon his release, Wood’s driver’s license will be suspended for three years.
