A Carey man has been sentenced to a minimum of three years in prison on a felony arson charge, following extradition to Idaho after serving a prison sentence in Utah for separate offenses.
Chad Don Ramsey, 44, was originally charged with two felony offenses—arson and stalking—following a series of events in the summer of 2017. He will now serve prison time after pleading guilty to the arson charge in exchange for the stalking charge being dismissed. In addition to the prison time, Ramsey will be responsible for paying restitution to the victims of the fire he caused. According to court records, Ramsey caused over $40,000 in damages when he intentionally started a house fire in Bellevue.
Around 7 a.m. on July 2, 2017, former Bellevue Marshal Ross Scaggs responded to the residence at 117 N. Third St.—the same residence that had been the scene of multiple domestic violence disputes and protection order violations involving Ramsey and the victim. As first on scene, Scaggs attempted to enter the residence, in search of anyone inside, but flames were already raging. Later, an investigation determined that two fire accelerants, in two parts of the home, started the blaze.
At the same time, Ramsey was fleeing the state, heading south to Utah. But he didn’t make it far. On July 4, 2017, Ramsey was arrested in Iron County, Utah, on 13 crimes, including two felonies of failure to stop at the command of law enforcement and attempting to disarm an officer. Ramsey served three years in a Utah prison before he was returned to Blaine County to face his felony offenses of arson and stalking here.
“This crime did not start and end on July 2, 2017,” Blaine County prosecuting attorney Matt Fredback said during Ramsey’s sentencing hearing in Blaine County’s 5th District court on Dec. 14.
Fredback proceeded to tell the court the story of the victim of the arson. On the morning of July 2, 2017, the victim had their phone off, after receiving more than 100 calls from Ramsey, in violation of a protection order against him. The victim had been staying elsewhere, following threats by Ramsey and fears that he would enter the home.
Following the state’s recommendations for sentencing, Ramsey told the court he was sorry for his actions, apologizing to “everyone that was harmed,” adding, “Nothing like this will happen again,” according to court minutes from the proceeding last month.
Presiding 5th District Judge Ned Williamson ultimately sentenced Ramsey to prison—a minimum of six years, with three years credited for his time served in Utah. If denied parole, Ramsey may serve up to 11 years in prison.
Ramsey remains in the Blaine County jail, awaiting his restitution hearing on Jan. 11. Afterwards, he will begin his prison term.
