A Carey man faces two felony charges, first-degree stalking and arson, for crimes alleged to have occurred in 2017.
Chad Don Ramsey, 44, is alleged to have set fire to a woman’s home in Bellevue on July 2, 2017. According to a probable-cause affidavit written by Bellevue Marshal Ross Scaggs, Ramsey also violated a protection order 109 times by continuously calling and texting the woman’s phone.
According to the affidavit, Scaggs was dispatched to a structure fire at 117 N. Third St. in Bellevue around 7 a.m. Scaggs said he was aware of several domestic-violence and protection order violations that had occurred at the residence involving Ramsey. Once there, he initially attempted to enter to make sure the home was empty, but the smoke and heat were overwhelming.
After fire personnel determined no one was inside, the woman was contacted by phone and told police she believed Ramsey had set fire to her residence.
Following an investigation, then Hailey Fire Inspector Nate Hoff confirmed that the fire was intentionally set, after finding two areas of the house that contained fire accelerants.
According to Scaggs’ affidavit, Ramsey was arrested on July 4, 2017, by the Iron County Sheriff’s Department in Cedar City, Utah, for 13 separate crimes, including two felonies of failure to stop at the command of law enforcement and attempting to disarm a peace officer.
According to previous reporting by the Mountain Express, Ramsey was arrested in Utah after allegedly stealing gasoline from a farm and leading police on a nearly 20-minute vehicle pursuit on Interstate 15.
At that time, Ramsey was being held in Utah to face his crimes there before being extradited to Blaine County to face the felony charges here.
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request to confirm whether Ramsey has been detained in Utah since his arrest in 2017. In addition, Ramsey’s public defense attorney in the Blaine County case, Blaine County Chief Public Defender Justin McCarthy, did not respond to a request for a comment on Ramsey’s whereabouts between 2017 and now.
As of Tuesday, Ramsey remained in the Blaine County detention center on a $100,000 bond. He was booked into the jail on Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s website. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 6, at which time the state must present sufficient evidence for the case to proceed as a felony.
