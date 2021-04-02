A California man has been sentenced to 15 days in jail and two years of probation along with court costs and fines following a guilty plea to felony operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and misdemeanor DUI.
Tyler Don Sewell, 31, was charged following a rollover accident in which he was involved in 2018, according to an amended probable-cause-for-arrest affidavit written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Deputy John H. Lowder III. The Idaho Mountain Express previously reported on the minor-injury rollover accident that occurred on Sept. 1, 2018, involving Sewell, the sole occupant of the vehicle.
According to the affidavit and a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, following the accident—which occurred near Cathedral Pines Road, along state Highway 75 north of Ketchum, around 2 a.m.—Sewell was transported to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
During a police interview at the hospital, Lowder smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage, and Sewell admitted he had been drinking at a bar in Hailey.
An accident investigation determined that Sewell had been driving northbound on Highway 75 when the vehicle he was driving—a white 1996 Toyota 4-Runner registered to someone else— “traveled off the northbound shoulder of the roadway, struck a delineator post and overcorrected back onto the roadway.”
“The vehicle began a counter-clockwise rotation across both lanes of travel and off the embankment on the southside, causing it to roll several times before coming to rest approximately 100 yards off the southbound side of highway in a group of trees,” the amended affidavit states.
Sewell pleaded guilty to the offenses on Jan. 4 and was sentenced on March 29. For the charge of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, Sewell was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay $6,200 to the vehicle’s owner along with $500 in public defender services, $3,500 in fines and additional court costs. For the charge of driving under the influence, Sewell’s second DUI offense, he was ordered to serve 15 days in jail, have his driver’s license suspended for one year and use an interlock device for the remainder of his probation.
Sewell will begin his jail sentence on April 26, according to court records.
