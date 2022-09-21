Kenneth J. Buntjer

A California resident will spend at least three years in prison for multiple felony drug offenses stemming from a traffic stop in southern Blaine County earlier this year.

Kenneth John Buntjer, 55, of Manteca, California, was charged on April 17 with two separate counts of drug trafficking for allegedly transporting 400 grams or more of methamphetamine and more than 28 grams of cocaine into Blaine County. He was also charged with possessing more than 3 ounces of marijuana—a felony in Idaho—but that charge was later dropped as part of a plea agreement he entered with the court in late March.

According to a police report written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. John Lowder, the officer was patrolling southbound on state Highway 75 near Timmerman Junction when he noted a silver Honda Civic traveling at 71 mph in a 55-mph zone.

