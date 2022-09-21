A California resident will spend at least three years in prison for multiple felony drug offenses stemming from a traffic stop in southern Blaine County earlier this year.
Kenneth John Buntjer, 55, of Manteca, California, was charged on April 17 with two separate counts of drug trafficking for allegedly transporting 400 grams or more of methamphetamine and more than 28 grams of cocaine into Blaine County. He was also charged with possessing more than 3 ounces of marijuana—a felony in Idaho—but that charge was later dropped as part of a plea agreement he entered with the court in late March.
According to a police report written by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. John Lowder, the officer was patrolling southbound on state Highway 75 near Timmerman Junction when he noted a silver Honda Civic traveling at 71 mph in a 55-mph zone.
During the traffic stop, a narcotics K9 with the Sheriff’s Office indicated towards the vehicle and Buntjer admitted to having marijuana edibles in his vehicle, Lowder wrote.
Upon further search, deputies seized $5,500 in cash, over a pound—about 484 grams—of meth in a plastic bag, around 60 grams of cocaine in a 3-inch-by-3-inch package and more than three ounces of marijuana edibles, according to the report.
Buntjer was taken into custody without incident and told police that the bag of meth was “the very first bag [he] ever picked up, God’s honest truth,” Lowder wrote.
On Aug. 25, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson issued a judgment of conviction that imposed concurrent jail time for both trafficking charges—a 3-year fixed prison sentence followed by a 7-year indeterminate period in custody—as well as a $10,000 fine and $773 in court costs, DNA testing costs and law enforcement reimbursement.
Buntjer was committed to the custody of the Blaine County Detention Center after sentencing, according to the Sheriff’s Office. ￼
